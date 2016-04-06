Beyoncé talks discomfort of childbirth: 'Pain is not pretty'

Pretty hurts — and so does childbirth! Just because she's Beyoncé doesn’t mean that she's not susceptible to pain. The Grammy-winning artist opened up to Elle in a candid, new interview about giving birth to her daughter Blue Ivy.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Photo: Instagram.com/Beyonce

The Formation singer opened up about her pregnancy, discussing the discomfort she experienced during labor – and how it was all worth it. The 34-year-old admitted, "Everyone experiences pain, but sometimes you need to be uncomfortable to transform.”

She continued, "Pain is not pretty, but I wasn't able to hold my daughter in my arms until I experienced the pain of childbirth.”

Photo: Instagram.com/Beyonce

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, welcomed their only child back in 2012. Talking to Garage magazine about her little girl last month, the Ivy Park co-foundersaid, "Out of everything I've accomplished, my proudest moment, hands-down, was when I gave birth to my daughter, Blue."

In March, the singer performed at her four-year-old's school gala in Los Angeles, no doubt earning her mother of the year in her household. Beyoncé credits her own mother, Tina Knowles, for teaching her how to be a parent to Blue.

"My biggest hero is and always will be my mother. She has taught me about caring for others, working hard and working smart," she said. "Everything I know about being a mother comes from the examples she has shown. My mother has instilled confidence in my sister and me and taught us to always be grateful."

For more of the latest celebrity and royal news follow us @HelloMagUS on Twitter, Pinterest and like us on Facebook.

More on:

Related news