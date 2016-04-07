North West is a modern day Rapunzel: See the adorable photo

North West is often seen being mom Kim Kardashian West's mini-me with her different hairstyles, and now the mother-daughter pair is taking their look to new lengths. Just a day after her cousin Penelope Disick was seen sporting long braided hair extensions, the two-year-old has followed suit.

On Wednesday, the tiny tot appeared in her mother's Snapchat video featuring waist-length hair extensions fashioned into braided plaits. Saint West's older sister had the hair extensions fitted during the Kardashian's family holiday to Vail, Colorado.

CLICK TO SEE GALLERY

North West was seen sporting long hair extensions in Kim Kardashian's Snapchat video Photo: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian

In the video, the little fashionista can be seen rocking her new look while getting ready to go snowmobiling with her mom and relatives. Wrapping up warm for the outdoors activity, the young girl wears a green turtleneck sweater and black ski pants.

The double braid style is a look that many of the Kardashian ladies have been wearing recently, especially her mom. Posting a video on her blog in February, the reality TV star revealed that she favors the look as it makes her face look slimmer.She shared, “It first started when I just wanted to not put any heat on my hair, nothing, and just like really braid my hair up and let it, let my hair just kinda breathe from all of the blow-drying and stuff like that, and then I really liked it."

SEE WHICH OTHER STARS HAVE ROCKED THE BRAIDS TREND

Khloé and niece Penelope are also fans of the hairstyle Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

The 35-year-old added after welcoming son Saint, “It makes my face look skinny since nothing else really looks that skinny yet."

On Wednesday, Khloé and niece Penelope also wore their hair in braids. Taking to her Instagram page, the 31-year-old uploaded a picture of herself and her “mini me,” smiling sweetly for the camera.

If you also want to rock Kim's braided style, why not check out the star's video about how to perfect the look?