Kate Middleton's best ever royal tour hairstyles

The Duchess of Cambridge is certainly a style icon for her ultra-stylish wardrobe – but let's talk about those tresses! Click through for a gallery of Kate's all-time best hairstyles from abroad. Kate kept it elegant for her first solo visit to the Netherlands, sweeping her hair up into a low chignon for her trip. The sophisticated hairdo showed off the royal's pearl drop earrings and paired well with her chic Catherine Walker skirt suit. Photos: PA
Kate Middleton kept her glossy, voluminous locks out of her face thanks to a brown headband during her visit to the island of Haida Gwaii on day six of her 2016 royal tour of Canada. Photo: Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/Press Association Images
The Duchess of Cambridge put her mane in a classy up-do, simply accessorizing with a pair of earrings and the Queen´s maple leaf brooch while in attendance at the Goverment of British Columbia reception at Government House on September 26, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
Kate looked effortlessly chic by styling her hair half up half down as she attended an official welcome and performance from Bella Bella First Nations Community at Wawiska Community Hall on September 26, 2016 in Bella Bella, Canada. Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a tousled beach wave look as she visited the Immigrant Services Society's new Welcome House on September 25, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada.
Even on a hike in Bhutan, the Duchess of Cambridge went for the perfect style. Her hair was curled in loose waves, with a relaxed center part, a classic and effortlessly gorgeous look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
With the hot summer weather in India, Kate's low twisted bun was the perfect way to stay sleek and cool. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate swept her hair into an updo for a meeting with India's Prime Minister, giving a subtle nod to one of the season's biggest hair trends with braid details in the chignon. <br> Love this look? <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/12016041813736/kate-middleton-braided-up-do-in-6-easy-steps/"><strong>Click here</strong></a> for instructions on how to do it yourself at home! <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess wowed with a simply chic style as she headed to a garden party in New Delhi, held in honor of Queen Elizabeth's upcoming 90th birthday. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During a visit with Prince William to meet a group of vulnerable young people in New Delhi, Kate did laidback chic with her hair left partially down, with two sections pinned back. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Full on glamour at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel for a Bollywood-inspired reception. <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Showing off her skills during a cricket match, Kate left her hair down in its natural wavy style. <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Meeting with young entrepreneurs in Mumbai, Kate opted for a bouncy, voluminous look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Effortlessly chic as she and Prince William kicked off their North American tour in 2011 in Ottawa, Canada. <br> Photo: Getty Images
When Kate arrived in Mumbai with Prince William to kick off their royal tour of India and Bhutan, she sported a soft and simple style for their first engagement. <bR> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess let her hair down with a slight side part for a trip to the Canadian War Museum. <br> Photo: Getty Images
We had major ponytail envy during her and Prince William's royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, when the couple attended an exhibition in Wellington. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate paired her purple v-neck dress with a low chignon with volume at the roots during the Cambridges' visit to Canada. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate turned heads with bouncy curls at the Freedom of the City Ceremony in Quebec. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate had a relaxed but picture perfect California look for a polo match in Santa Barbara. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Adding some playfulness to one of her fave styles, Kate curled the ends of her half updo for a visit to Calgary Zoo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince George's mother wowed during a reception in Santa Barbara with this wavy style. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kicking off her and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East in Singapore with a soft, sleek look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
At Province House in Charlottetownm, Kate swept her hair back with a loose ponytail with volume at the crown was the style of the day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Letting her Canadian-themed hat steal the show during a visit to the North American country, the Duchess kept her glossy tresses simple. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate was sun-kissed and radiant with her trademark blow-dry style for a dinner in Istana, Singapore. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate wore her hair down in cascading waves during a cultural event in Queenstown. <bR> Photo: Getty Images
Kate showed the beauty of her natural waves in Kuala Lumpur with William. <br> Photo: Getty Images
William's wife went with a 1960s influence in this style worn as she met with Kuala Lumpur's Prime Minister. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate looked as if she stepped out in a shampoo commercial with these cascading locks during a trip to Yellowknife, Canada, <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pearl pins were the perfect touch for this sweet chignon. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Beachy waves for Kate as she visited a cultural village in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island. <br> Photo: Getty Images
As she and William departed from Honiara, Kate wore her hair swept up loosely and gathered at the nape of her neck. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A pretty yet laid back look as she and William arrived in Australia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
George and Charlotte's mom wore a sleek and straight blow-dry, adding subtle curls at the ends for a touch of bounce. <br> Photo: Getty Images
There was barely any sign of her natural waves in this straight half updo during a visit to Adelaide in Australia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
With a smile and a half-up do, the Duchess gave a professional look for some office inspiration during a visit to Christchurch in New Zealand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate had tousled waves for a tour of Auckland Harbour. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved