Celebrity tattoos: The stars' amazing ink designs and the meanings behind them

Kendall Jenner opened her mouth and revealed her lip tattoo during her visit with Ellen DeGeneres. The model admitted that she got the 'meow' ink when she was out one drunken night. Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
There is no sibling rivalry between Cindy Crawford's model kids Presley and Kaia Gerber – and here's the proof! In February 2018, 18-year-old Presley unveiled a tattoo dedicated to his little sister, with the number 23 in Roman numerals underneath. Photo: Instagram/@presleygerber
<b>Brooklyn Beckham</b> Victoria and David Beckham's eldest child has a vast collection of tattoos. The 18-year-old showed off his latest add on his Instagram, posting a closeup of his stomach. Two tattoos in particular grabbed his follower's attention: one says 'buster' and another 'dvbrch'. 'Buster' is dad David's affectionate nickname for Brooklyn, while 'dvbrch' appears to be the initials of his family members, David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Brooklyn captioned the photo: "Cheers to this man @mr.k_tats," referring to the tattoo artist who created the work. The young Beckham's picture was an instant hit on social media and amassed almost 200,000 likes in just 14 hours. His fans noticed the nickname connection, with one posting: "Aw Buster! That nickname tho." Another said: "This gave me instant flashbacks to seeing @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham call you that on the #TheRealBeckhams documentary!" One fan adored the family initials tattoo, writing: "dvbrch David Victoria Brooklyn Roméo Cruz Harper so cute!" Photo: Instagram/@Brooklyn Beckham
In January 2018, supermodel Iman marked the second anniversary of her husband David Bowie's death with a touching post on social media. The model took to Instagram to share pictures of two tattoos, one seemingly appeared to be the forearm of the couple's 17-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones (Lexi), which reads "Daddy", while the second snap showed Iman's tattoo of a Bowie knife, etched on her ankle. "You will always be part of us. Jan 10th #BowieForever #EverAndEver," the 63-year-old captioned the photo. Inset is the 2000 cover of <B>HELLO!</B> when David introduced a newborn Lexi to the world. Photos: Instagram/@the_real_iman, HELLO!
<b>Hilary Duff</b> Adding to her collection of tattoos, the <i>Younger</i> star got an old Hollywood adage inked on her inner arm by famed celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo. "Just a super tiny reminder on @hilaryduff , one of the best tips when you are driving in LA via #bettedavis," the artist wrote along with the pic on his Instagram. Fountain Avenue is a minor street in L.A., between and parallel to Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, two roads that are generally filled with traffic. When Johnny Carson asked actress Bette Davis for advice on "the best way an aspiring starlet could get into Hollywood," Ms. Davis replied without hesitation, "Take Fountain!" Hilary's tattoo is an homage to the now-iconic response. Photo: Instagram/@_dr_woo_
<b>Brooklyn Beckham</b> The 18-year-old's collection of ink keeps growing. The latest design, which he had done on his torso, was created by Doctor Woo in Los Angeles. The renowned tattoo artist shared the image of cupid shooting an arrow on his Instagram page with the caption: "Fun one for BB  thankz bud @brooklynbeckham" Photo: Instagram/@_dr_woo_
Billie Lourd commemorated what would have been her mom Carrie Fisher’s 61st birthday on Saturday, October 21, 2017 in an incredibly moving way. The 25-year-old <i>American Horror Story</i> star, who had a very close relationship with her iconic mom, got even more linked with Carrie through ink! Billie showed off a cosmic tattoo on her right ankle (seen here on the right), an almost exact replication and placement of the one her mother had (seen left). The <i>Scream Queens</i> talent clearly made the design her own, with updated outlines of the stars and planets. She also opted to get the work done in black and white versus Carrie’s choice of color. However, it is a clear nod to her famous mama. The ink art was done by L.A. celebrity tattoo artist, Doctor Woo, who also shared a post about the work. “For @praisethelourd . Tribute for her mom today, on her birthday,” the tattoo artist wrote along with star, prayer and heart emojis. Photo: WireImage/Instagram/@praisethelourd
<b>Justin Bieber</b> The singer covered his entire torso in tattoos! While the 23-year-old star has added lots of ink to his bod over the years, his October 2017 work was the most extensive and shocking addition. Justin showed off the new artwork to his fans by posting photos and videos to his Instagram. It appears to be part add-on and part cover-up, both incorporating the chest tattoo of a bald eagle that he got back in March and masking the “Son of God” ab ink that he had done in November. The newest art also connected the pieces Bieber has on his chest, including: snarling head of a grizzly bear, the stern head of a lion, a large gothic cross in the center of his chest, and, in a tribute to his mother, the year 1975 in roman numerals which live right under his collarbone. Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber
<b>Paris Jackson</b> The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson honored her late father on the anniversary of his death with a new tattoo. In script, she had AppleHead written on her foot and shared the new ink on her Instagram. She wrote along with the photo: "with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you " Photo: Instagram/@parisjackson
<B>Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky</B> They have one of the most solid relationships in Hollywood, and in a sweet gesture it seems Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have decided to get matching tattoos. The couple, who are proud parents to three children, have been pictured sporting five symbols of the Runic alphabet, which translates in English to C, E, I, T and S – the letters no doubt represent the initials of Chris, Elsa and their kids India, Tristan and Sasha. Photos: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential
<b>Brooklyn Beckham</b> Victoria and David's son took to Instagram to share a photo of his very first tattoo. The 18-year-old proudly unveiled the inking – a portrait of a Native American on his forearm - to his 9.6million followers, alongside a series of photos showing him in the process of getting the tattoo. "And we're done," he wrote alongside the final picture. Brooklyn chose to get his tattoo at the Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles and was inked by its owner Mark Mahoney. "Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dad's friend Mark Mahoney," Brooklyn told his fans. "Thank you so much Mark x just like dad's." David accompanied his son to the tattoo shop. The former soccer player is a big fan of tattoos and has around 40 inked on his body – including a Native American on his torso. Photo: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham
<b>Prince Jackson</b> Prince Jackson got inked with a beautiful tribute to his late father Michael Jackson. The King of Pop's eldest son got the beautiful design on his leg. It shows Michael in one of his most famous poses and outfits (the white sequin glove and all). The 20-year-old's tattoo also features angel wings and what looks to be pixie dust (giving a nod to Michael's love of Peter Pan). "Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo," Prince wrote on his Instagram. "I will be posting more of this." Photo: Instagram/@princejackson/Getty Images
<b>Bella Hadid</b> Bella Hadid has her very own pair of angel wings. The model, who walked for the first time in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, enlisted NYC-based tattoo artist JonBoy (Jonathan Valena) for her new ink. Photo: Getty Images/Instagram/@jonboytattoo
<b>Evan Ross</b> Evan Ross took to Instagram to show off his adorable tattoo in honor of his and Ashlee Simpson's daughter Jagger Snow. Photo: Instagram/@realevanross
<b>Lady Gaga</b> Lady Gaga and her dad, Joe Germanotta, got matching tattoos in honor of the singer's late aunt, Joanne. The <i>Perfect Illusion</i> artist unveiled her new ink on Instagram, writing, "Got Joanne tattooed on my arm in her actual signature. My dad got one too. With an angel on his shoulder." Gaga's latest album, <i>Joanne</i> also pays tribute to the Golden Globe winner's aunt as well. Photo: Instagram/@ladygaga/PA PA Wire/PA Images
<b>Hillary Duff</b> Hillary Duff's new ink is coming up roses! The actress took to Instagram to debut her two rosebud tattoos on her right arm. Sharing a photo of herself getting inked by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, she wrote, "Had a good hang with @_dr_woo_ yesterday and I'm loving my rose." In 2015, the mom-of-one opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her ink saying, "I think that part of me loves tattoos and part of me doesn't want the full commitment of getting to see them all the time." She added, "So when my arms are down I look just like a normie and when my arms are out I look super hardcore like a gangster." Photos: Instagram/@hilaryduff/Charles Guerin ABACA USA/PA Images
<b>Johnny McDaid</b> Johnny McDaid sealed his love for his girlfriend Courteney Cox with ink! The singer got the <i>Friends</i> star's initials tattooed on his wrist and showed off the ink via Instagram. "Ta-two," he captioned the photo of Courteney resting her head on his shoulder while he flashed the two Cs, next to a heart emoji. Photo: Instagram/@jmd_snowpatrol
<b>Sofia Richie</b> Sofia Richie added a small amount of ink to her finger. The 18-year-old model paid a visit to West 4 Tattoo and got a small cross tattooed thanks to artist Jon Boy. Sofia shared the occasion via Instagram writing, " Wanted this cross forever!! Thank you @jonboytattoo you're the best." Photo: Instagram/@sofiarichie
<b>Drake</b> Less than a week after Rihanna got a camouflage shark tattoo from New York City based tattoo artist Bang Bang on her ankle, Drake unveiled the same tattoo on his forearm during a concert in New Orleans. The shark resembles a plush stuffed animal from the couple's date at an aquarium. </br><br> Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
<b>Rihanna</b> The singer got some new ink thanks to New York City based tattoo artist Bang Bang. The Barbadian beauty got a camouflage shark tattoo in Drake's dressing room. The new ink resembles a plush toy that her rumored boyfriend gave her earlier this month. "The significance is personal," Rihanna's tattoo artist told Vanity Fair. "That’s really all I can say. I’ve seen many people guessing the meaning online, but it’s not my place to share publicly. I will say, I’ve made many tattoos for Rihanna and this one was my favorite!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@bangbangnyc
<b>Ruby Rose</b> Ruby Rose has added a colorful tattoo to her collection. The <i>Orange is the New Black</i> star showed off her giant color swatch tattoo on Instagram, with a hilarious fake ad. <br> "Guys Home Depot is trying to save paper.. So now you can order me and I will stand facing your wall until you pick the color you like. I'll even stand facing the wall as you have breakfast and as you're watching tv at night so you can see the colors at different times. Offer limited. Conditions apply. *this is a completely false ad." <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@rubyrose
<b>Nick and Joe Jonas</b> Nick and Joe got matching ink ahead of the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. The Jonas Brothers showed off their matching arrows on Snapchat before hitting the VMA white carpet in New York City. <br></br> Photo: Snapchat/Nick Jonas
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/david-beckham/"><strong>David Beckham</strong></a> <br> Victoria Beckham unveiled her husband's latest ink on her Instagram, giving followers an up-close look at the horse head design. Attached to the photo she wrote, "Amazing artist Mark Mahoney @Shamrocksocialclub @davidbeckham X kisses from Los Angeles US VB." The new tattoo sits below the soccer player's Buster tat, which he had done in honor of his son Brooklyn Beckham's nickname. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham
<b>Sarah Hyland</B> <br> Sarah got the lyrics "follow my heartbeat" from the song <i>Where Do I Go</i> tattooed on her ribcage after participating in Adam Shankman's production of <i>Hair</i> at the Hollywood Bowl. After explaining that she got the ink in January, the <i>Modern Family</i> star added the hashtag #selflove to the photo. <br> Photo: Instagram/@therealsarahhyland
<b>Miley Cyrus</B><br> A possible tribute to Liam Hemsworth? Miley Cyrus got a tattoo of a Vegemite jar, a popular Austalian snack. The new ink has sparked speculation whether it is a nod to her boyfriend's Australian heritage. Celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo debuted the singer's new art on Instagram, which he captioned, "@mileycyrus don't play when it comes to #vegemite #halfneedle." <br> Photo: Instagram/@_dr_woo_
<b>Judi Dench</B> <br> Dame Judi Dench marked her 81st birthday with a bold tattoo. The <i>Skyfall</i> actress had the phrase 'Carpe Diem' inked on her wrist, which her daughter Finty Williams paid for. Explaining the meaning behind the ink, she shared, "That's my motto: seize the day." <br> Photos: Getty Images
<b>Chloe Grace Moretz</B> <br> A tattoo with honor! Chloe showed off her new ink courtesy of tattoo artist Jon Boy from New York City tattoo hot spot West 4 Tattoo. The actress got the name Janette Duke etched on the left side of her back in honor of her grandmother. <br> Photo: Instagram/jonboytattoo
<b>Paris Jackson</B> <br> Dangerous! Paris got a tattoo in honor of her late father Michael Jackson. The teen got the tattoo, which features his eyes and the artwork from his album <i>Dangerous</i>, on her arm as a symbol of him being with her forever. <br> "The meaning of life is contained in every single expression of life. It is present in the infinity of forms and phenomena that exist in all of creation." Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from." <br> Instagram/@parisjackson
<b>Justin Bieber</B> <br> The <i>Love Yourself</i> singer debuted a small cross under his eye on Instagram. <br> Photo: Instagram/justinbieber
<b>Kylie Jenner</B> <br> Kylie showed off her brand new tiny "M" tattoo after being inked by tattoo artist Jon Boy. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
<b>Miley Cyrus</B> <br> Miley's tattoo is out of the world! The <i>We Can't Stop</i> singer showed off her latest ink of #lilbbjupiter via her Instagram. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus
<b>Ariel Winter</B> <br> The <i>Modern Family</i> actress took to her Instagram to share with her followers a new, "special" tattoo. Explaining the meaning behind the inked initials, she wrote, "My second and most special tattoo, the initials of five of the most important beings in my life: my nieces and nephew. Their initials are on my ribcage, on the side where my heart is. They are my inspiration, and my reason for living. Love these babies more than anything and proud to have their initials forever on my body." <br> Photos: Getty Images/Instagram/@ArielWinter
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lea-michele"><strong>Lea Michele</strong></a> <br> The <i>Scream Queens</i> actress endured hard times with the passing of her grandmother and the end of her nearly two-year relationship. </br><br> In April 2016, she took to Instagram to show off her two new minimal tattoos. A coffee cup to honor her grandmother, who gave Lea her first cup of coffee at age 8, and a second marking, the number 5, in tribute to her late boyfriend, <b>Cory Monteith</b>. The number represents his jersey number on the hit high school show <i>Glee</i>, where the two met. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@msleamichele, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zayn-malik"><strong>Zayn Malik</strong></a> <br> Bad boy Zayn showed fans that he's a mommy's boy at heart with this tattoo with the letters 'M.O.M.' The bold ink leads from the top of his beard to his temple. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@zayn, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/health-and-beauty/12016022512047/paris-jackson-david-bowie-haircut/"><strong>Paris Jackson</strong></a> <br> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michael-jackson"><strong>Michael Jackson</strong></a>'s daughter Paris showed her more expressive side as she turned 18 in 2016. In February, she got a drastic haircut in honor of David Bowie and in April the teen paid tribute to her late dad with a tattoo that says 'Queen of my heart' in her father's handwriting. She recently debuted a tattoo of honoring her grandmother as well. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@parisjackson, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zelda-williams"><strong>Zelda Williams</strong></a> <br> Her late dad <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/robin-williams"><strong>Robin Williams</strong></a> is the focus for Zelda, who got a tattoo of a hummingbird in his honor. Speaking to reporters, she once compared her father to the little bird, stating that both could never keep quite still. That, she added, was part of the appeal of Robin, who had millions of fans around the world. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/helen-mirren"><strong>Helen Mirren</strong></a> <br> The woman who played <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth"><strong>Queen Elizabeth</strong></a> in <i>The Queen</i> has a rebellious side. The interlocking Vs on her hand, though, aren't too controversial – they convey the simple message, she once revealed, of "Love thy neighbor." <br> <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/dakota-johnson"><strong>Dakota Johnson</strong></a> <br> The actress has 'amor' on the back of her neck – mom Melanie Griffth has the same ink in the same place as well – and 'Look At The Moon' surrounded by stars on her foot. She also has three birds... perhaps a reference to grandmother Tippi Hedren's iconic Hitchcock role. But those inspired to follow in her inked footsteps, take note: in an interview with <i>Net-A-Porter</i>, the <i>Fifty Shades of Grey</i> actress admitted that she wasn't happy with some of her tattoos. </br><br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/justin-bieber"><strong>Justin Bieber</strong></a> <br> Long gone are the days of <i>Baby</i>-era Justin. With a campaign for Calvin Klein and the wildly successful <i>Purpose</i> album, he's very grown up – and has a body full of tattoos as well. </br><br> He has over 30, including several (like the Roman numerals on his chest) dedicated to his mother, and his most recent tat is of angel wings behind his neck. </br><br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kaley-cuoco"><strong>Kaley Cuoco</strong></a> <br></br> Previously, the <i>Big Bang Theory</i> actress had her wedding date tattooed to her back. After a difficult divorce, Kaley got rid of the reminder with a cover-up tattoo depicting a butterfly. </br><br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@normancook, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/adam-levine"><strong>Adam Levine</strong></a> <br> The singer debuted this massive tattoo on his back after weeks of hints on his Instagram. The mythical scene took almost <i>six</i> months for tattoo artist Bryan Randolph to complete but the results seem well worth it. </br><br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kylie-jenner"><strong>Kylie Jenner</strong></a> <br> The social media princess debuted a new hip tattoo just a few months ago. The tattoo itself is a phonetic spelling of 'sanity' in red ink – a reminder, maybe, to stay grounded in the midst of her hectic, high profile life. </br><br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kendall-jenner"><strong>Kendall Jenner</strong></a> <br> Talk about taking minimalism to a whole other level! Kendall went with a simple dot in white ink with a few of her good friends. “To her, it’s the little things that matter,” her tattoo artist JonBoy told Us, adding that white ink is easiest to cover up for modeling. </br><br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@jonboytattoo, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hailey-baldwin"><strong>Hailey Baldwin</strong></a> <br> Like Justin and Kendall, Hailey also has a few tattoos to her name. The first she got was of a 'g' behind her ear as an homage to Georgia, a little girl born with an incredibly rare brain disorder. She also has a dot on her finger in white ink, which she got with best friend Kendall. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@haileybaldwin, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/david-beckham"><strong>David Beckham</strong></a> <br> Would a list about tattoos be complete without David Beckham? The father-of-four has over 40, each with a special significance. Recently, he took to Instagram to post these special designs, handmade by his children. What better than something drawn by his children? Talk about #dadgoals. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kanye-west"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> <br> Kim took to Instagram to post Kanye's new tattoos. On one wrist, he has the birthdate of his late mother. On the other, he has the birthdate of his daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/north-west"><strong>North</strong></a>. Speaking of #dadgoals, we think this one makes the list as well. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cara-delevingne"><strong>Cara Delevingne</strong></a> <br> The model, known for her quirky personality and independent streak, has an affinity for tattoos. In this image, we see the first tattoo she ever got – a lion's head on her finger. In addition, she has a heart tattooed in red ink and, true to her offbeat personality, the word 'BACON' in all caps. </br><br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@caradelevingne, Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/miley-cyrus"><strong>Miley Cyrus</strong></a> <br> One thing's for sure – Miley will never stop catching our attention. The <i>Bangerz</i> singer isn't afraid to do what she wants, including getting fun tattoos. Here's a picture of one of her newer ones, in which she got these pop art reminiscent marks on each finger. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Miley Cyrus</b> The <i>Malibu</i> singer wants everyone to know she is a "vegan for life," with her new tattoo of the flower symbol that represents the food products. Miley went vegan in 2014 and has made it her mission to educate others about the diet ever since. Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus
