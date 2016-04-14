Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting baby number two

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family is expanding. It was confirmed on Thursday that their daughter James, 16 months, is going to become a big sister. Us Weekly first broke the news, and according to People, an insider shared the happy couple are "thrilled" to be adding to their growing family.

Blake and Ryan will be giving James a baby brother or sister Photo: Getty Images



The couple have yet to comment on the pregnancy news, but both have expressed their desire to have a big family. Speaking with Marie Claire in 2014, the former Gossip Girl revealed, "If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would."

Most recently, the Deadpool star made hearts everywhere melt over the sweet words he said about 28-year-old wife at the MTV Movie Awards where he walked away with the trophy for Best Comedic Performance. During his speech, the 39-year-old actor gave his wife a shout out, saying, "I want to thank my wife—everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex. Thank you," he said.

Blake has said she wants a "litter of kids" Photo: Getty Images



Since welcoming James, both Ryan and Blake have been open about raising their daughter. "Everything is different," Blake said on Live! With Kelly and Michael in April 2015. "You see a balcony and you're like, 'Oh God, the hotel needs to demolish this balcony because my child can't go anywhere near it.' So, everything is just like, so much more heightened. We're crying all the time for no reason."

Last month, Ryan and Blake were the picture of happiness while attending a state dinner at the White House in celebration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's visit to the Capital. The style star dazzled in a stunning silvery-lilac gown by Ralph & Russo.

Blake is currently filming scenes for her upcoming film The Shallows in Malibu and hopefully will show off her growing baby bump if she attends the 2016 Met Gala on May 2. The Canadian star also has other news to celebrate, it was confirmed at Cinemacon that Deadpool 2 is in the works.