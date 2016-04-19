Kate Middleton's braided up-do in 6 easy steps

Kate Middleton didn't just wow us with all her fashion hits during her and Prince William's royal tour of India and Bhutan, she also gave us major hair envy especially with one of her styles. The 34-year-old Duchess was seen beating the heat while wearing a braided up-do.

Kate managed to optimize this look while dressed up in her Alice Temperley dress as well as in a more casual setting in her Topshop dress. While the 'do comes across as super complicated, Sheenon Olson, celebrity hairstylist and creative director at ATMA Beauty in Miam, shares with HELLO! how to achieve the classic braided bun with a twist without going to a salon.

Kate showed off the hairstyle with her Alice Temperley dress

STEPS TO ACHIEVING THIS LOOK:

1. Part your hair. If you have long enough bangs (fringe), also include those in the part.

2. Once you have parted your hair, split the hair down the middle and french braid both sides. The french braid will begin just behind the fringe and work its way to the nape of your neck.

Kate's braided bun look is easy to achieve in just six steps





3. Once you have these two braids, add a powder like Expanda Dust to give the braid grip. Then you will take your fingers to pull the braid apart to give it that loose deconstructed look.

4. Now take the two braids and using bobby pins position them into a low bun.

Kate's braided bun complemented her Topshop dress

5. Drop out the fringe and split it at your part. Twist each strand and join both behind the head. Secure the hair with two bobby pins in an X to make sure they won't budge.

6. Finish with a light hair spray and get ready to take your new royal-inspired look out on the town.