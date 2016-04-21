Coachella hair: A step-by-step guide to your favorite braided styles

It's time to get your braid on like the stars. Here is your how-to guide for recreating the best Coachella braided hairstyles with the help of beGlammed stylists. <br> Photos: Instagram
The Multi-French Braid <br> These aren't exactly the plaits you had as a kid. Model <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/alessandra-ambrosio"><strong>Alessandra Ambrosio</strong></a> and actress <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lea-michele"><strong>Lea Michele</strong></a> prove that braids can be a great way to keep cool and stay edgy. <br></br> Click through for a tutorial on this fun Coachella look. <br></br> Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@msleamichele
The Multi-French Braid <br> Step 1: Starting with only hair on the top half of your head, part it into five separate sections that will each be French braided. The top middle section should be slightly bigger than the other four sections. <br></br> Step 2: Excluding the middle top. French braid each section backward, starting with the farthest two side pieces, until you reach the back center of the head. Finish each as a normal braid, securing with a clear elastic band. Repeat this step until you’ve completed all four side French braids. <br></br> Step 3: Start French braiding the largest center piece, while weaving in each of the four side braids, plus the sixth section of hair on the bottom half of your head. <br></br> Step 4: Continue the braid until you reach the end of your hair, then secure with an elastic band. <br></br> Photos: beGlammed
Color Chalk <br> When pop princess Ke$ha and social media guru Kylie Jenner follow a trend, you know it's worth trying. For a temporary change, color chalk is the best way to color hair for any event. When braided, the effect is absolutely stunning. <br></br> Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@kyliejenner
Fishtail Braid with Chalk <br> Step 1: Place a towel over your shoulders to avoid getting hair chalk on your clothing. Take several small sections of your hair and spray with dry shampoo. Apply the hair chalk to the sections you just sprayed. This will get a bit messy. The best way to do this is to hold a small section of your hair away from your head and start at the base of the strand and work your way down to the end of your hair applying the color along the way. Some chalk comes with a sponge, if that’s the case use your hand as a barrier and sponge the color on your hair from root to tip. Repeat until you have several sections of your hair colored. <br></br> Step 2: Part your hair in two sections to start the fishtail braid. Start the braid by taking a small section from the back of the left piece and wrap it over the top of the right piece. Then take a small section from the back of the right piece and wrap it over top of the left piece. <br></br> Step 3: Repeat step 2 until you run out of hair and band it at the end to secure the braid. <br></br> Photo: beGlammed
The Braided Half Updo <br> Chanel Iman and Paris Hilton couldn't say no to this look. Braids in the front help keep hair out of the eyes, while you dance to music — plus it allows you to let your locks flow down naturally. <br></br> Photos: Getty Images
The Braided Half Updo <br> Step 1: Curl your hair with a curling iron and brush out the curls to create loose bohemian waves. Take two small pieces of hair from the front of your head and braid them back half way down. Do this again on the other side of your head so now you have four half braided pieces of hair, two on each side of your head. <br></br> Step 2: Start a fishtail braid down the center of your head by using the ends of the four braids you just created. Take a small section from the back of the left piece and wrap it over the top of the right piece. Then take a small section from the back of the right piece and wrap it over top of the left piece. <br></br> Step 3: Repeat step 2 until you run out of hair and band it at the end to secure the braid. Add some flowers for décor. <br></br> Photo: beGlammed
Messy Side Pony with Braid <br> Whitney Port added some flair to her Coachella look with this simple updo. <i>The Hills</i> alum also personalized the look by inserting flowers into her braid. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/whitneyport
Messy Side Pony with Braid <br> Step 1: Tease the base of your hair on the top of your head in small sections to create volume. <br></br> Step 2: Side part your hair and start a wrapped French braid around your head, leaving out pieces of hair to hang in the front of your face. <br></br> Step 3: Finish the braid and fasten with an elastic band. <br></br> Step 4: Gather all of your hair with your braid and make a loose low pony and volumize the top of your head before fastening with an elastic band. <br></br> Photo: beGlammed
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved