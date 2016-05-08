Celebrity Moms: Stars celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2016

Though we should be thanking our mothers every day for their love and hard work, Mother's Day, which this year is on May 8, is our time to really show them how much they mean to us. <br> In the spirit of celebrating moms everywhere, here are the stars enjoying their first Mother's Day in 2016. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong>Princess Sofia of Sweden</strong></a> <br>On April 19 2016 <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-carl-philip "><strong>Prince Carl Philip of Sweden</strong></a> and his wife Princess Sofia welcomed Prince Alexander Erik Hubertus Bertil, Duke of Södermanland, into the world. <br>A statement released by the Swedish Royal house stated that mother and son were "doing well" after the birth, and that the new parents were excited to return home to bond with their little bundle of joy. <br>Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jestun-pema/"><strong>Queen of Bhutan</strong></a> <br><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-of-bhutan/"><strong>King Jigme of Bhutan</strong></a> and his wife Jetsun Pema were delighted to announce the arrival of their little boy on February 5 , 2016. <br>In a statement posted on the royal Facebook page, the happy couple said: "Our happiness knows no bounds, as we announce the Royal Birth of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey." <br>Photo: Facebook.com/KingJigmeKhesar
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigen/"><strong>Chrissy Teigen</strong></a> <br>Singer John Legend and his swimsuit model wife Chrissy welcomed their first child on April 14, 2016. <br>The couple announced on their respective Twitter pages that they named the little girl Luna Simone Stephens. <br> Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12016012010817/sam-claflin-laura-haddock-welcome-their-first-child/"><strong>Laura Haddock</strong></a> <br> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sam-claflin"><strong>Sam Claflin</strong></a>'s wife welcomed her first baby with the actor in December 2015. The star, 30, revealed the news as she attended the Critics' Choice Awards just a month after giving birth. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/tyra-banks"><strong>Tyra Banks</strong></a> <br> Former <i>America's Next Top Model</i> host Tyra and her Norwegian boyfriend Erik Asla welcomed little York Banks Asla to the world via a <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/health-and-beauty/12016012811040/tyra-banks-welcomes-miracle-baby-via-surrogate-instagram-announcement/"><strong>surrogate mother</strong></a>. The first-time mother looks gorgeous in this photo posted on her Instagram. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@tyrabanks
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/1201512029640/mark-zuckerberg-royal-baby-name-queen-maxima/"><strong>Priscilla Chan</strong></a> <br> Facebook co-founder <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mark-zuckerberg"><strong>Mark Zuckerberg</strong></a> and wife Priscilla announced the birth of daughter Maxima over Facebook, naturally. Since then, he has posted adorable pictures of the newborn on his profile page. </br><br> Photo: Facebook
<b>Carey Mulligan</b> <br> <i>Great Gatsby</i> star Carey and husband <b>Marcus Mumford</b> of <i>Mumford & Sons</i> welcomed their first daughter to the world in September last year. </br><br> Three weeks later, while promoting her new film Suffragette in New York, Carey revealed they had chosen to name their girl Evelyn. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/naya-rivera"><strong>Naya Rivera Dorsey</strong></a> <br> The <i>Glee</i> star and husband Ryan Dorsey announced the birth of their baby boy last August. They chose to name the little boy Josey Hollis Dorsey. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Briana Jungwirth</b> <br> One Direction singer <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/louis-tomlinson"><strong>Louis Tomlinson</strong></a> just welcomed baby Freddie with former flame Briana Jungwirth. The couple remains on friendly terms and will be sharing custody of the newborn. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@brianaashleyjungwirth
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/keira-knightley"><strong>Keira Knightley</strong></a> <br> The star, 30, welcomed her first child with rocker James Righton on May 26, 2015 and revealed the name of her little girl three months later - Edie. </br><br> Speaking about motherhood in an interview with Elle magazine, she said: "The love is astonishing. It's a very primal, primal love. That's quite extraordinary." </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/leighton-meester"><strong>Leighton Meester</strong></a> <br> <i>Gossip Girl</i> and <i>The O.C.</i> fandoms collided with the wedding of Leighton Meester and <a href=https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/120141009415/are-secret-weddings-the-newest-trend-18-celebrity-couples-who-eloped/1/"><strong>Adam Brody</strong></a>, Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen respectively. Though they tend to keep their private life under wraps, it was confirmed that the two had their first child, Arlo Day Brody, last August. With those acting genes, we're sure to see some incredible talent from the little girl in the future. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lucy-liu"><strong>Lucy Liu</strong></a> <br> Like Tyra Banks, <i>Elementary</i> star Lucy had baby Rockwell via gestational surrogate in 2015. This snap is just too precious! </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@lucyliu
<a href=https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zooey-deschanel"><strong>Zooey Deschanel</strong></a> <br> <i>New Girl</i> star Zooey and husband Jacob Pachenik had a daughter last July. In line with her quirkiness, the actress <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/health-and-beauty/1201510208686/zooey-deschanel-reveals-daughter-s-quirky-name/"><strong>decided to name the baby girl Elsie Otter</strong></a> for the couple's love of sea otters. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Emilie Livingston</b> <br> <i>Independence Day</i> actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife introduced their son, Charlie Ocean Goldblum, via Facebook. Ironically, the baby was born on July 4 a.k.a. Independence Day. </br><br> Photo: Facebook/goldblumofficial
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sophie-hunter"><strong>Sophie Hunter</strong></a> <br> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/benedict-cumberbatch"><strong>Benedict Cumberbatch</strong></a>'s wife gave birth to their first son in June, just four months after tying the knot on Valentine's Day. </br><br> It wasn't until August that the baby's name surfaced: Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/anne-hathaway/"><strong>Anne Hathaway</strong></a> <br>The Oscar winning actress will be enjoying her first mother's day after welcoming her son Jonathan Rosebanks with husband Adam Shulman in March. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/rose-byrne/"><strong>Rose Byrne</strong></a> <br>Mother's day is going to be very special for Rose Byrne and her partner Bobby Cannavale after the pair welcomed their first child Rocco in February. <br>Bobby revealed the joyous baby news while on the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, telling the host, "I had a baby on Monday, yes." <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Tamsin Egerton</b> <br>Tamsin and her long-time love Josh Hartnett are now a family of three. The British actress welcomed her first child in late November. <br>The pair have yet to reveal the gender or the name of the baby. <br>Photo: Getty Images
