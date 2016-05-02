Kerry Washington pregnant with second child

Baby makes four! Kerry Washington is expecting her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha according to E! News.The Scandal star showed off a slight baby bump in her black Victoria Beckham dress over the weekend, while attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. She also placed her Jimmy Choo clutch in front of her growing belly during photos.

The 39-year-old and her former football player husband tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in 2013. The two are already parents to two-year-old daughter Isabelle, whom they welcomed in 2014.

Photo: Getty Images

Back in March, Kerry opened up to Elle magazine about how playing her character Olivia Pope on the popular ABC drama series helped prepare her for motherhood. "Even though Olivia Pope has obviously made the decision that she is not a mom," she said, referring to Olivia’s choice to have an abortion, "playing her made me feel like I could be a mom. Because she knows there's always another way—there's always a way to fix it, there's always a way to solve it, to win. And I feel like playing her made me feel like, All right, I can do it. I will figure out how to juggle it all.”

Last year, the actress admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she has changed since giving birth to her daughter. She said, “The thing that has changed the most about me since I became a mom is that my heart keeps getting bigger and bigger."

Photo: FilmMagic

Kerry is known for being notoriously private. At the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive, the TV star said, "I don't talk about my personal life."

Her statement echoed a previous interview in 2013 with Glamour magazine. At the time she told the publication, "I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life. I've had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it. I was on the cover of a bridal magazine [InStyle Weddings, in 2005, when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow]. But I couldn't just turn around and say, "I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff." So I just thought, OK, no more."