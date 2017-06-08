15 of Audrey Hepburn's most inspirational quotes to live by

Born in Belgium on May 4, 1929, <strong>Audrey Hepburn</strong> was the epitome of elegance and style. From starring in classic films such as <i>Breakfast At Tiffany's</i> and <i>Roman Holiday</i> to her work as a UN goodwill ambassador, the timeless beauty was a star both on and off the silver screen. To celebrate her life, we are taking a look at some of the fashion icon's most memorable quotes. <br> Photos: Getty Images
"I believe in manicures. I believe in overdressing. I believe in primping at leisure and wearing lipstick. I believe in pink. I believe happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and... I believe in miracles." -Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images
"I was born with an enormous need for affection, and a terrible need to give it." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Getty Images
"People, even more than things, have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed, and redeemed; never throw out anyone." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images
"I have no illusions about my looks. I think my face is funny." - Audrey Hepburn as Jo Stockton in the 1957 classic, <i>Funny Face</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible.'" - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
"Remember, if you ever need a helping hand, it's at the end of your arm, as you get older, remember you have another hand: The first is to help yourself, the second is to help others." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
"I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it’s the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It’s probably the most important thing in a person." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images
"Make-up can only make you look pretty on the outside but it doesn't help if you're ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the make-up." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images
"For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Getty Images
"Let’s face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
"What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency in the souls of its young men" - Audrey Hepburn as Princess Anne in the 1953 film <i>Roman Holiday</i> <br> Photo: Paramount/Getty Images
"A woman can be beautiful as well as intellectual." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
"I never think of myself as an icon. What is in other people's minds is not in my mind. I just do my thing." - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
"There is one difference between a long life and a great dinner; in the dinner, the sweet things come last" - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
"And the beauty of a woman, with passing years only grows!" - Audrey Hepburn <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved