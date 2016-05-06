Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her past prescription drug abuse

As the world awaits Prince's toxicology results, actress Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her own past addiction with opiates. The 57-year-old made the revelation in a blog post she penned for the Huffington Post, entitled “Kill the Pain.”

Jamie began, "Prince was toxic. I can relate. I was toxic too."

Prince's sudden death led Jamie Lee to open up about her struggles Photos: Getty Images

Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park residence on April 21. While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, the New York Times reports that there is "mounting evidence" that the late Purple Rain singer had become “seriously dependent on painkillers.”

Addiction specialist Dr. Howard Kornfeld has said Prince's team had contacted him seeking help just the day before he died. In a press conference, the doctor's attorney William Mauzy said that Dr. Kornfeld had "set in motion a plan to deal with what he felt was a life-saving mission."

Jamie Lee revealed in her essay, “I too, waited anxiously for a prescription to be filled for the opiate I was secretly addicted to. I too, took too many at once. I too, sought to kill emotional and physical pain with pain killers. Kill it. Make it stop.”

The Scream Queens actress continued, “Too many of our fellow humans, famous, infamous, and not famous at all, have sought the same relief. The symbolism of James Taylor’s Fire and Rain, an anthem of addiction, seems more poignant as now it is a purple rain, another loss to drug addiction.”

In the essay, Jamie noted that she is “one of the lucky ones,” writing that she has been in recovery for over 17 years. Her addiction began after getting hooked on painkillers following a medical procedure. She said, “Once the phenomenon of craving sets in, it is often too late.”

While Prince's cause of death has not been revealed, an addiction specialist said the artist's team had called him for help Photo: Getty Images

“I, like all of you, mourn the passing of a great artist but I also mourn the passing of potential artists past and present, caught in this deadly vise,” Jamie wrote in her post. “Let’s work harder, look closer and do everything we can not to enable and in doing so, disable, our loved ones who are ill.”

She added, “This is what it sounds like when we all cry.”