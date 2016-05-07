Michael Phelps welcomes a son – see the adorable photo

Michael Phelps has welcomed his first child with fiancé Nicole Johnson. Overjoyed at becoming a father, the Olympic swimmer took to his Instagram page to share the happy news with his fans and announce the baby boy’s name.

“Welcome Boomer Robert Phelps into the world,” he wrote alongside a picture of him cradling his newborn son. “Born 5-5-2016 at 7:21pm!!! Healthy and happy!!! Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!! @nicole.m.jonson and Boomer both healthy!!!”

The swimmer and his fiancé Nicole welcomed their first child on Thursday Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00

The couple announcedthat they were expecting their first child in November. Alongside a photo of the happy parents-to-be, the star wrote: "We found out 8 weeks ago we were expecting... Today we're over 12 weeks and it looks like we're having a boy!!!"

The most decorated Olympian of all time first started dating the former beauty queen in 2007. The pair called off their relationship several times before getting back together at the end of 2014. A few months after rekindling their relationship Michael revealed that he had proposed to the former Miss California winner.



The couple announced their engagement in February 2015 Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00

The arrival of his son comes after a few rocky years for the swimmer. In 2013, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and received 18 months of supervised probation, a one-year suspended jail sentence and a driving ban.

Speaking to the Associated Press about turning a corner in his life the athlete said, “I feel like I am okay and happy with who I am. I feel like I’ve learned so much about myself, who I truly am. I can honestly say there aren’t many people who have seen who I really am.”

Despite announcing his retirement from competitive swimming following the London 2012 Olympic games, Michael revealed that he will compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Explaining his decision, the sports superstar said that he couldn’t resist one last shot at beating his former world records and taking home more gold medals.