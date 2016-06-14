Nicole Kidman, Tyra Banks and more celebrity parents who have chosen surrogacy

When having children via traditional means isn't possible, surrogacy gives those who want to expand their families hope. The reasons one might choose a gestational carrier are countless – from a woman with fertility issues to same-sex couples who long to have children. Further, when it comes to other options, "Not everyone qualifies to adopt or foster children because of the very stringent criteria that social services expect people to meet," Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, CEO of British Surrogacy Center, told <b>HELLO!</b>. <br> Stars who have chosen surrogacy, from Nicole Kidman to Lucy Liu, are increasingly vocal about telling the world about their choice. <br><br> Click through to see celebrities who have chosen to expand their families via gestational carrier – and what they had to say about the experience.
<B>JORDANNA BREWSTER</B> <BR> <i>Fast & Furious</i> actress Jordanna Brewster has always been forthright about how she and her producer husband Andrew Form started their family. "I didn't really have a choice about being open since it was obvious I wasn't pregnant," she told Yahoo Parenting. "For me it wasn't a choice; I needed to use a surrogate. But I didn't feel judged. It's more like I felt awkward.”<br /><br /> "Sometimes I feel a little left out when other mums talk about what their birth experience was like, and I fell the loss of not having carried or having been able to carry. </br><br> "I many ways I feel lucky I was able to be so open," she added. "There are so many women who are young and have to go through IVF and feel like they can't talk about it, and that's really unfortunate."</br><br> The couple have had two sons via gestational surrogate – Julian, who was born on 10 September 2013, and Rowan, who arrived on June 9, 2016. <br /><br /> Photo: Getty Images
<B>NICOLE KIDMAN</B> <BR> "Our family is truly blessed and just so thankful to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban said in a statement in 2011. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier." </br><br> This announcement came as a surprise to most. She told E! that "we just decided this was our thing together. It kind of just perpetuated itself. [And] it protects her and it protects everyone in the situation." </br><br> Photo: Facebook/NicoleKidman
<B>TYRA BANKS</B> <BR> Former <i>America's Next Top Model</i> host Tyra Banks, who had been open about her fertility struggles, took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy with partner Erik Asla: York Banks Asla. </br><br> "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@tyrabanks
<B>NEIL PATRICK HARRIS</B> <BR> “We really had thought it through financially, emotionally, relationship-wise. We didn’t just accidentally get pregnant. These kids come into our world with nothing but love,” <i>How I Met Your Mother</i> star Neil, married to David Burtka, said of their twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>LUCY LIU</B> <BR> <i>Elementary</i> actress Lucy Liu first showed off her baby boy, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, in a heartwarming black-and-white image of the two last August. </br><br> “Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]!” </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@lucyliu
<B>ELIZABETH BANKS</B> <BR> <i>Hunger Games</i> actress Elizabeth Banks reflected on her experience using a gestational surrogate for her sons with husband Max Handelman, Felix and Magnus Mitchell Handelman. "It helps that other moms had said that once they had their babies, they forgot they were ever pregnant," the actress told Women's Health. "So once my focus became the baby and not the pregnancy, it was a very easy decision." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@elizabethbanks
<B>ELTON JOHN</B> <BR> "If you'd had said to me ten years ago I'd be sitting on your show married to the man I love and have two beautiful children, I would have said you put acid in my drink," Sir Elton John told Ellen DeGeneres. "But life throws you challenges and life throws you curve balls and great curve balls and these two children have come along at a time I never thought I'd have children. They are the greatest thing in our lives.” </br><br> The musician and his husband David Furnish welcomed son Elijah in 2013 and Zachary in 2010. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>SARAH JESSICA PARKER</B> <BR> In an interview with Access Hollywood, Sarah Jessica Parker said, "It would be a complicated – it would be odd to have made this choice if I was able to, you know, have successful pregnancies since my son’s birth." </br><br> Luckily, choosing a surrogate mother worked for the star and husband Matthew Broderick, who welcomed twin daughters Marion and Tabitha in 2009. </br><br> “I’m excited, I’m in disbelief, I’m really grateful, I feel really fortunate. My son is so excited, my husband’s so excited...” said Sarah Jessica Parker, who added that the news the couple were expecting twins was a complete surprise. "One would have been thrilling and we’d have felt incredibly lucky. Two was a comedy." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@sarahjessicaparker
<B>GIULIANA RANCIC</B> <BR> Giuliana has been open about her battle with breast cancer and subsequent pregnancy issues. "I always want to make sure I’m super present with Duke — he’s always my priority because he’s my son and we fought really hard for him, obviously,” the <i>Fashion Police</i> star, married to Bill Rancic, told <i>People</i>. "We were so lucky to have Duke and he keeps us really busy." </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>JIMMY FALLON</B> <BR> "We tried before, we told people, and then it didn't happen," comedian Jimmy told <i>Us Weekly</i>. "And it's just really depressing. It's really hard on everybody." </br><br> "If there's anyone out there who is trying and they're just losing hope... just hang in there," Fallon advised. "Try every avenue; try anything you can do, 'cause you'll get there. You'll end up with a family, and it's so worth it." </br><br> The late night host and Nancy Juvonen welcomed daughter Winnie Rose in 2013 and Frances Cole in 2014 via a surrogate. </br><br> Photo: Twitter/@jimmyfallon
<B>MATT BOMER</B> <BR> <i>White Collar</i> star Matt Bomer and his husband Simon Halls currently have three kids. He first acknowledged the family in a touching speech given while accepting an award at the Desert AIDS Project's Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards in 2012. </br><br> "I'd really especially like to thank my beautiful family: Simon, Kit, Walker, Henry. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. You will always be my proudest accomplishment. God bless you." </br><br> Photo: Twitter/@MattBomer
