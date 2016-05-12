Hayden Panettiere returns to seek treatment for postpartum depression

Hayden Panettiere is seeking treatment again for postpartum depression. The Nashville actress, who welcomed daughter Kaya with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko back in 2014 announced to fans on Thursday, May 12 that she would be taking time for her health.

Hayden opened up about her postpartum depression in March Photo: Getty Images

“The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life,” she posted on Twitter. “Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!”

The 26-year-old has been vocal when it comes to postpartum depression after entering treatment in 2015. Hayden confessed to Yahoo! Style earlier this year that she was initially scared entering the treatment center. “I was always so terrified that people weren’t going to accept me," she explained. "I finally just went I’m tired of living afraid. I’m tired of living in fear of what people are going to think, so you know I’m just going to put it all out there on the table and I’m not going to worry about the judgment.”

Hayden and Wladimir welcomed Kaya in 2014 Photo: Twitter/@HaydenPanettier

The TV star also had a message for those who criticize and doubt the illness. She said, “You have no idea what you’re talking about. If you think for one second that a mother wants to feel that way towards her child, you’re outta your mind. It is one of the most debilitating, scary, guilty feelings that you can ever feel. That a mother would not be able to connect with their child, would not be able to get a grip, or would not know what’s going on, for anybody to say that it’s false or created by us, you must have your head examined.”

Hayden's character on Nashville, Juliette Barnes, has also been battling with her own struggles after welcoming her daughter on the show. It was announced on Thursday that after this current season, the beloved ABC show won't be returning for a season 5.