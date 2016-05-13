Gwen Stefani ditches her signature look in stunning makeup-free photo

Gwen Stefani is one natural beauty. On Thursday evening, the 46-year-old shared a stunning, makeup-free photo of herself in bed for her four million followers.

The singer opted to ditch her signature red lip and instead posed with her blonde tresses let loose, while wearing a grey T-shirt. Gwen posted the photo sans caption letting the au naturale picture do all the talking.

Photo: Instagram.com/gwenstefani

The No Doubt front woman is generally known for her glammed up looks, but as of late has posted subdued photos on her Instagram account. Prior to her makeup-free snap, Gwen shared a photo of herself modeling lite makeup. Attached to the photo she wrote, “Hi Gx.”

Photo: Instagram.com/gwenstefani

While Gwen has decided to opt for a makeunder these days, earlier this week on Monday, the Make Me Like You Artist rocked a bold, hot pink lip and thick lashes for her debut duet performance with beau Blake Shelton.

The mom-of-three and the country crooner took to The Voice stage to perform their romantic tune Go Ahead and Break My Heart, a track off Blake’s upcoming album If I'm Honest.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Gwen and her love barely broke eye contact as they beamed singing their song, which features the lyrics: “I never ever meant to get so into you/ Thought I was using you just to get me through/ You know I'm broken I don't trust anyone/ Last thing I needed was to fall in love.”

Ahead of the highly anticipated duet, Blake admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to “impress” his girlfriend with the song. "When I originally started writing this song,” he said, “I was only trying to impress Gwen."