The best celebrity beauty looks of the week

With the Cannes Film Festival starting this week, the beauty stakes have been high, and the stars have not disappointed. <br>Have a look through our gallery of the best beauty looks from the film festival and from other red carpets around the world.
<b>Blake Lively</b> gave us major hair goals when she stepped out in Cannes with this elegant slightly undone updo, with a chic pink lipstick and long lashes. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Eva Longoria</b> showed off her beauty credentials at the Global Gift Gala with a sleek and smooth hairstyle and dramatic eye make-up. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jennifer Lawrence</b> floored fans as she arrived for a screening of X-Men: Apocalypse, opting for an eye-catching matte red lipstick for classic red carpet beauty. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Taylor Swift</b> flaunted her edgy side at the BMI Pop Awards, with her platinum blonde bob worn down in tousled waves, complemented by winged eyeliner and pale pink lipstick. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Julianne Moore</b> wowed at the Chopard party during the Cannes Film Festival with her hair swept back into a chic updo, opting for barely-there make-up to show off her radiant complexion. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kate Hudson</b> turned heads at the Forbes Women's Summit, her long blonde tresses swept to the side, paired with shimmering pink eye shadow and lipgloss, as well as a slick of black winged eyeliner. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kendall Jenner</b> looked every inch a supermodel with her black tresses slicked back into an elegant chignon, paired with a statement red lipstick as she attended a party in Cannes. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lupita Nyong'o</b> was as radiant as ever at the Annual New Dramatists Luncheon, opting for a hint of lipgloss and eyeliner for laidback glamour. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Zendaya</b> gave us major eyebrow goals with her groomed brows, paired with shimmering colourful eyeshadow and nude lips – we're also loving her super sleek hairdo that we'll be recreating this summer. <br>Photo: Getty Images
