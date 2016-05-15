Nicky Hilton celebrates her baby girl at a lavish baby shower

Nicky Hilton celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and James Rothschild's baby girl at a lavish baby shower. The mom-to-be was feted at the Hotel Bel Air by sister Paris Hilton and mom Kathy as well as family and friends.

The 32-year-old showed off her growing baby bump in a white mini and posed in front of pink balloons and accessories on the outside patio. During the party, guests drank from pink baby bottles. The happy baby news was shared with the world via her big sister’s Snapchat. The heiress uploaded a video of the attendees gleefully shouting “It’s a girl!”

Nicky revealed that she is having a little girl Photo: Instagram/@parishilton

The event was attended by Nicky’s friends and family, including her parents Kathy and Richard, aunts Kim and Kyle Richards and her cousins Alexia and Portia Umansky, Farrah Britt and Brooke Wiederhorn.

Excited to become an aunt for the first time, Paris took to her Instagram page to share several photos from the shower and to praise her sister for her effortless maternity style. “My sister is literally the most beautiful fashionable pregnant woman I’ve ever seen in my life! #Glowing #Gorgeous,” she captioned a picture of herself and her sister beaming at the camera.

Nicky's parents and sister joined her at her baby shower Photo: Instagram/@parishilton

Speaking about her pregnancy to People at an event in New York City last week, the star said she has enjoyed her pregnancy so far. “I’m feeling great, really good. I’m doing the nursery right now.”

Nicky announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband in January. The couple are expecting to welcome the little girl in early July.

James, an heir to one of Europe’s most powerful banking families, began dating Nicky in 2011. After four years together the coupletied the knot last year in a lavish ceremony held at Kensington Palace in London.