Candice Swanepoel puts bump on display as she announces baby gender
It's a boy! Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel revealed on Tuesday that she is expecting her first son. The blonde bombshell made the announcement on her Instagram account, posting a stunning topless photo of herself modeling jeans.
In the sepia-colored picture, Candice strategically covered her breasts and posed showing off her growing baby bump. Attached to the snap, she wrote, "My Not so little boy."
The 27-year-old announced back in March that she and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli were expecting their first child. Candice shared the happy news at the time with a picture of her and Herman's handscradling her barely-there baby bump. The South African beauty captioned the sweet post, “Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel,” which translated means “Now and #positivebelly.”
Candice isn't the only member of the Victoria's Secret family with a little angel on the way. Pal Behati Prinsloo is also pregnant her first child, a girl, with husband Adam Levine. The expectant mom, who according to Adam has "random cravings," celebrated her 27th birthday on May 16.
Photo: Instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Behati uploaded a photo from her celebrations with the Maroon 5 frontman, writing, "So thankful for everyone in my life, I'm so lucky, love you all!!!! And all the birthday wishes Special thanks to @dadybones for my crown #soooomuchcake."
Photo: Instagram.com/barefaeli
Like Candice and Behati, Israeli model Bar Refaeli is also expecting her first baby. The 30-year-old, who is pregnant with a girl, recently shared a photo of herself in workout gear displaying her baby bump, while doing weights. Bar captioned the post, "No excuses, no filter, no abs."