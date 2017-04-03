Blonde vs brunette: Celebrity hair transformations

<b>Allison Williams</b> said goodbye to her <i>Girls</i> character Marnie with a new look in early 2017. The actress shared a photo of her new blonder locks writing: "Here it is IRL. Still getting used to it, but I dig it. Thank you @auracolorist and @rebekahforecast for helping me say goodbye to Marnie -- and to @allure for the nudge!" Photo: Instagram/@aw
<b>Olivia Wilde</b> didn't just switch up her hair color to platinum blonde, she also chopped off several inches which she debuted on Instagram in February 2017. Photo: Instagram/@oliviawilde
<b>Niall Horan</b> went in another <i>direction</i> coloring his hair dark brown in 2017. Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/uma-thurman/"><strong>Uma Thurman</strong></a>'s dark hair made her eyes pop when she debuted the look, right, at the Pirelli calendar launch in November 2016. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Orlando Bloom</b> tried out light-hued locks, right, in November 2016. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zoe-kravitz/"><strong>Zoe Kravitz</strong></a> swapped her long, dark braids for a shorter blonde style in autumn 2016. Photos: PA, Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz
Famous brunette <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/demi-lovato/"><strong>Demi Lovato</strong></a> briefly went blonde, left, in fall 2016. Photos: Instagram/@ddlovato
Supermodel <b>Coco Rocha</b> indulged in the platinum blonde trend with a new bob in autumn 2016. Photos: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopres / DPA/PA Images/Natasha Harri via Instagram/cocorocha
<b>Kimberly Perry</b> went full blonde, with her all-over highlights giving her hair summery hue. Photo: Instagram/@thekimberlyperry/Getty Images
<b> Gabrielle Union</b> added an ombre touch by slowly going lighter towards the ends of her hair, mixed with glowing highlights throughout. <br> Photo: Getty/Instagram
<b>Gina Rodriguez</b> flipped over to the light side! She added honey-colored highlightsto her choppy bob. Photo: Getty Images/Instagram
<b>Miles Teller</b> is almost unrecognizable as a blond! He ditched his signature dark crop for this lighter look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jennifer Lawrence</b> went from dirty blond to platinum, for some major old Hollywood glam. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kim Kardashian</b> is famously known for her signature dark, middle-parted hair, so she had fans buzzing when she did a complete 180 with a platinum wig. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Anne Hathaway's</b> tried everything! From long to short, blonde and brunette the <i>Devil Wear's Prada</i> star can do it all. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Brunette actress <b>Lucy Hale</b> achieved the perfect summer shade with a lighter base and gorgeous highlights. Photo: Getty Images/Instagram
<b>Demi Lovato</b> isn't afraid to rock any hair color! Her dark eyes pop with both blonde hair and brunette. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sarah Michelle Gellar</b> changed things up and went blonde, with this reverse ombre look – light at the top and dark blonde at the ends. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lauren Conrad</b> has been doing ombre from the start! She changed things up, though, by saying goodbye to blonde ends, and substituting it for a light brown shade throughout. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Khloe Kardashian</b> chopped her long locks off and added more blonde to her hair for a complete makeover. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Margot Robbie</b> traded in her signature locks for a smoldering brunette look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Elizabeth Olsen</b> looks great with both blonde and brunette hair, both with her trademark Olsen sister waves. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Katy Perry</b> has gone from her dark hair to blonde, blue, and every other color of the rainbow. She added blue highlights to her platinum blond hair for a fun twist. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Nicole Richie</b> is a fearless trendsetter and that also applies to her chameleonic hairstyles. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kate Moss</b> stuck to her natural tone during her 90's supermodel days, which the icon has evolved into a blonde style. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Cameron Diaz</b> traded in her signature blonde for a pretty amber-toned brown color. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charlize Theron</b> kept a lighter shade, though she's gone from dirty blonde to full platinum. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Beyonce</b> is always glowing from head to toe. She's tried every look and style imaginable, so it's not a surprise she's gone from full blonde highlights to a more toned-down light brunette. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kylie Minogue</b> wasn't afraid to trade her signature sunny hair color for a deeper shade. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rihanna</b> transforms her look all the time and looks fabulous doing it! Of course the singer looks absolutely amazing whether she's full blonde or brunette, and she's sure to be having fun either way! <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Victoria Beckham</b> spiced up her life by going from super dark to super blonde and back again. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sienna Miller</b> once switched up her trademark boho blonde look for a more subdued brown shade. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Britney Spears</b> took us by surprise when she went brunette years ago, as she's best known for her pop star style blonde tresses. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Carey Mulligan</b> brings out different features with different hair colors. A pretty, chestnut brown color brings out the warmth in her eyes, while bleach blonde is great for rocking bright lips. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Dakota Johnson</b> has no boundaries when it comes to hair, she's gone <i>Fifty Shades</i> of both blonde and brunette. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Emma Stone</b> is best known for her signature red hair, but she completely changed the game by going super blonde and later trying a dark brunette look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jenny McCarthy</b> is famously a blonde bombshell, but she's also tried out brunette! Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jessica Biel</b> has been a brunette for a while, but she did try life as a blonde at one point! <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rachel McAdams</b> looks good in everything! From blonde to brunette to everything in between, there's no hair color she can't 'do. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kylie Jenner</b> has experimented with every hair color under the sun, including exchanging her naturally dark hair for a whole host of blonde shades. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Reese Witherspoon</b> has not only been <i>Legally Blonde</i>, she's been a dark brunette too! <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kristen Stewart</b> can make everything look edgy. From brunette to blonde, she gives a rockstar vibe to both styles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Miley Cyrus</b> went full <i>Hannah Montana</i> by going blonde in real life. After years of being a brunette, she opted to experience the lighter side. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Scarlett Johansson</b> wore a dark wig for 'Ghost in the Shell' and was red for 'The Avengers' and in real life she switches back and forth from super light to dirty blonde. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jessica Alba</b> went a few shades lighter from her naturally brown locks, still maintaining an overall caramel hue. <br> Photo: Getty Images
