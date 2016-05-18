Chrissy Teigen talks Luna's latest milestone as John Legend shares precious photo of her 'burpface'

New mom Chrissy Teigen cannot get enough of her daughter Luna Simone Stephens. The supermodel, who welcomed her first child with husband John Legend last month, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her bundle of joy.

"We're so happy,” she shared. "It's been really exciting and fun, and every day is so different, and seeing all her little changes is so cute. Her eyes have uncrossed a little bit, and, like, now, rather than looking right through you, she looks at you, which is really nice."

May 8 marked Chrissy's first Mother’s Day with her daughter, whose “little smiles” she revealed get the best of her. The 30-year-old confessed, "There is no feeling like that first little smile, your first Mother's Day, which was so beautiful and sweet to me. The entire day my eyes were on the verge of tears because I was so happy.”

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises for the new mom has been Luna’s demanding feeding schedule. "If you kind of do the math, you're kind of breastfeeding for 10 hours a day total,” Chrissy said. “They just use you for your milk, and you just feel like you are just a cow all day. It's hard to work your entire day around getting her all the nourishment she needs, because they are just little animals."

Chrissy found herself at the center of "mommy shaming" after stepping out for a date night with John, days after her daughter's birth. She told Good Morning America, “I used to read mommy blogs like crazy so I knew mommy shaming was a thing but I didn’t think that it would come from going to dinner.” Chrissy added, “We were gone for an hour and we had a good meal together. I think happy mommy, happy daddy, happy baby.”

The All of Me singer, who shared an adorable photo of his baby girl's "burpface" on May 18, recently came to his wife’s defense on Twitter. John tweeted, "Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it."

However, Chrissy isn’t letting the haters get to her. "It does seem all silly now,” the Cravings cookbook author told ET. "Like, anything that you got frustrated over about before, nothing really matters anymore. And I think you just let things go a little more."

She continued, "It is hard when it turns to ... people are grading you on your personal decisions. You just realize you'll never make everyone happy. ... I'm learning to let things roll off my back a bit easier. I have more important things going on now."