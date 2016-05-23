The best celebrity beauty looks of the week

This week has been all about the Cannes Film Festival, and the celebrities have been upping their beauty game to look their best of the red carpets. <br>Have a click through our gallery to see a round-up of the best hair and makeup looks from this week.
Katy Perry sizzled in a scarlet red gown at the amfAR gala, complementing the look perfectly with a matching statement red lipstick, her brunette tresses slicked back into a low ponytail to show off her dazzling earrings. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes channelled Brigitte Bardot with this chic half updo, with lots of volume packed at the roots and the bottom section left down in waves. <br>Photo: Getty Images
British model Jourdan Dunn wowed with her shoulder length bob worn down in a chic sleek blowdry. Using a hint of strobing and pale shimmering eyeshadow she highlighted her high cheekbones and oval-shaped eyes. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley once again turned heads, this time with soft smokey eye makeup and shimmering pale lipgloss. She teamed her beauty look with an elegant blow-dry and lots of volume, lifting the hair from the roots. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Lily Donaldson looked as radiant as ever, with her blonde hair worn down in a poker straight style, teamed with statement red lips for a showstopping finish. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss majorly upped the beauty stakes with this striking shade of red lipstick with coral undertones, flawlessly groomed brows and an elegant hairdo. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Adriana Lima was as sultry as ever with her black locks swept to the side in loose cascading curls. The model finished off her look with long dramatic eyelashes and a slick of pale pink lipstick. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for the amfAR gala, sweeping her hair back in a slick ballerina bun, paired with long voluminous lashes and pale pink lips. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio smouldered with this bold smokey eye makeup, leaving her hair down in tousled waves for laidback glamour. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Irina Shayk took the ponytail from day to night with this soft, slightly tousled style. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid mastered the ponytail trend with this sleek hairstyle, keeping her makeup to a bare minimum to show off her radiant complexion. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley perfectly mastered the top knot with this large ballerina bun-esque hairstyle. She teamed the dramatic up-do with a striking shade of red lipstick to complement her showstopping dress. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Not a hair was out of place as Kim Kardashian arrived for the De Grisogono party. The reality TV star wore her hair slicked back into a ballerina bun, adding a twist to a classic eyeliner look by focusing the make-up on her bottom lash line. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate Moss was simply dazzling as she arrived at the <i>Loving</i> premiere. Her hair swept back into a slightly undone ballerina bun, she teamed her hairstyle with a flawless winged eyeliner, colorful eyeshadow and nude lips. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Also rocking the ponytail trend was Kendall Jenner at the Chopard party with this high, slightly undone style for ultimate glamour. The model combined dramatic eyelashes and pale pink lipstick for a laidback chic finish. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson was the epitome of elegance with her blonde tresses left in loose tousled waves, matching her pale pink lipstick to her eyeshadow for a soft and pretty look. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst looked every inch a blonde bombshell with her hair worn down in loose curls, paired with statement red lips and winged eyeliner for classic red carpet beauty. <br>Photo: Getty Images
