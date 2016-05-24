Achieve Mila Kunis' glam look from the Billboard Music Awards step by step

Mila Kunis was one bad (in that oh so good way) mom at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. The Bad Moms star stepped out for the music show on Sunday, May 22 wearing a mini silver beaded Zuhair Murad couture dress.

The 32-year-old, who welcomed her first child Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher with husband Ashton Kutcher back in 2014, showcased her trim figure on the carpet. Mila completed her pink carpet look with a messy high bun and bold, sexy makeup. The actress’ glam squad dished to HELLO! on how you too can recreate Mila’s Billboard carpet look.

Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for dcp

HAIR:

Celebrity stylist, Renato Campora tended to the stylish mom’s dark locks with Infusium 23 and PRO Beauty Tools to create her fresh, modern topknot. He said, “I wanted to keep Mila Kunis’ Billboard Music Awards look simple yet beautiful with texture.”

“First, I washed and conditioned her hair with the Infusium 23 Repair + Renew Shampoo and Conditioner to illuminate and brighten her strands. I wanted a lot of texture for this look so I sprayed the Infusium 23 Repair + Renew Leave-In Treatment when her hair was damp to help build texture and volume,” he said. “Next, I dried her hair with the PRO Beauty Tools 1875W Ionic AC Motor and ran my hands through her hair – no brush.I selected random pieces and curled them with the PRO Beauty Tools 1 ¼ Curling Iron to add more volume.”

Photo: Getty Images

Mila’s look was all about texture, so the stylist revealed, “[I] sprayed the Infusium 23 Repair + Renew Leave-In Treatment again which also helped tame fly-aways and create that sleek look. I pulled a few pieces out on side of her face to create a soft, romantic feel. The rest of the hair was pulled into a high ponytail.”

Finally, to top it off, Renato "braided the ponytail very loosely, wrapped it around and finished the look by pinning the braid around the ponytail.”

Photo: Getty Images

MAKEUP:

Naturally no red carpet look is complete without makeup. Tracey Levy, who has worked with Mila since she was 15 on That 70’s Show, shared the steps to achieving Mila’s subtle yet sexy look that enhanced the glamour of her couture dress. "Fresh skin is always important; that is the secret to her glowy skin,” Tracey admitted. First the pair began with “clean, well-moisturized skin.”

EYES:

The makeup guru continued, “To keep her skin fresh, I start with her eyes. We decided on a subtle smoky eye using a mix of Tom Ford's eye shadow quads in coco mirage and seductive rose. With my pinkie, I topped her lid off with Pat McGrath's nude highlight cream and powder duo from the spy who loved me eye and blush duo then with two coats of Lancome Hypnose Drama mascara in excessive black. Brush and filled in her eyebrows with Anastasia medium brown pencil.”

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

SKIN:

After the eyes were complete, Tracey moved to the film star’s face. She said, “I used two colors of foundation to highlight and contour her face. l used EX1 invisiwear liquid foundation in F100 and F200. I used the F200 on the outer parts of her face and blended into her neck line. And then mixed the two of them for the center of her face. All the while blending with a damp beauty blender. I then used a mix of D100/D200 EX1 Delete concealer around her face for a bit more coverage. And lightly dusted her face with EX1 compact powder in P100 to set the makeup. For a bit of extra highlight and contour I used Tom Ford's Moonlight powder compact to dust the tops of her cheekbones, her Cupid's bow and down the center of her nose putting the darker shade in the hollows of her cheeks. For a touch of color on her cheeks I lightly dusted EX1 blusher in Natural Flush.”

LIPS:

Last but certainly not least, Tracey added a color to Mila’s lips which she, “lightly lined with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk and topped with Charlotte Tilbury Penelope Pink.”

C'est tout , an alluring carpet look for all the moms — and non-moms out there.