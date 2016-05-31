Halle Berry shares rare photo of daughter Nahla and son Maceo

Halle Berry kicked off the summer season picking flowers with her children across the pond. The Oscar-winning actress gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughter Nahla Aubry, 8,and son Maceo Martinez, 2, with an Instagram post in honor of Memorial Day.

Halle posted a Boomerang of her children Photo: Instagram/@halleberry

In the adorable GIF photo, the sibling pair were snapped hugging each other, while twirling flowers. Attached to the snap, Halle wrote, "picking flowers and remembering those who have lost their lives.”

On Mother's Day, the actress penned a sweet message for her young children writing, "Giving birth to my amazing children were two of the greatest days of my life!" Halle shares Nahla with her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry and Maceo with her husband Olivier Martinez, whom she filed for divorce from last October.

Photo: Frederick Brown/MTV1415/Getty Images

Following her decision to split from the actor, Halle admitted she was doing “okay.” She told Extra, "I keep pushing and I'm really happy to be here because whenever you're going through anything in life, when you step outside yourself and focus on others, that's always the best remedy for any situation that you'd rather not be dealing with."

The 49-year-old spent Memorial Day with her kids in England. Earlier in the holiday weekend, the Catwoman star had posted a photo of a London street adorned with Union Jack flags, which she captioned, "Happy Memorial Day weekend from London."