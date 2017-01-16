Celebrities tell HELLO! their top beauty secrets

<b>Kat Graham</b> Kat told us she puts lip gloss on her eyelids to get shine, and also swears by sugar scrubs for her lips. Another secret? Argan oil for her skin and hair. She says, "At the end of the day all you really need is some edge control and some eyebrows, and you're good!" Photo: Getty Images
<b>Karolina Kurkova</b> “If you have a great skin you really don’t need that much -- Use a good cleanser. A good toner. Good milk cleansing cleanser at night because it’s very moisturizing,” she said. "Using a milk cleanser, like a creamy cleanser at night is really the key so when you sleep over night it’s not dry and your skin is nourished so when you wake up you have a nice dewy skin already and it’s all sunk in but it’s still there.” The legendary model added, “I always say having a positive good attitude and being happy from the inside out, it also shows. It’s part of your beauty. That’s something you really can’t fake or buy. You really have to work on that, that you're always in a state that you're happy, you feel good and you’re grateful, appreciative. It just shows being at peace with who you are and where you are in your life.” Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<br>Josephine Skriver</b> This Victoria's Secret Angel has the key to "baby soft" skin and any other beauty need. "I really use coconut oil for everything. I cook with it, I clean my makeup with it. I use it as a hair treatment. It’s a little bit of everything," she told HELLO! at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in NYC. "That has been the secret. I learned in the industry how versatile that product is. That’s why every time I use any product I always make sure there is coconut oil in it. When you use the Victoria's Secret body product with coconut oil, you wake up with baby skin." Photo: Steve Eichner
<b>Lily Aldridge</b> <br> When it comes to summer beauty secrets, this Victoria's Secret Angel loves working out. "It's a great part of my day when I get to work out. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel ready for the beach," she said at the launch of Body By Victoria: The Easy Collection. Lily added, "I think a great, fake tan is also great for the beach. It makes you makes you feel a little more comfortable in your bikini before you've gotten like a natural tan." </br><br> Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
<b>Elsa Hosk</b> <br> "Sunscreen is really important," the Swedish beauty shared, while launching Victoria's Secret's new Easy Collection. While sunblock is an essential, she admitted, "I think it's better to get a fake tan than fry in the sun and just drink a lot of water." </br><br> Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
<b>Stella Maxwell</b> <br> This Victoria's Secret model knows how to <i>stay cool for the summer</i> with her beauty tricks. She said, "Drinking a lot of water, keeping hydrated, trying to sleep as much as I can and some sun. I think some Vitamin D is really important." As for whether she prefers an actual or faux tan, Stella confessed at the VS Easy Collection launch, "A real tan if you can, if you're out in the sun, but obviously use a lot of sunscreen because it's not good for your skin." </br><br> Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
<b>Shay Mitchell</b> <br> The <i>Pretty Little Liar</i> star admitted that when it comes to looking your best, it's important to be disciplined. “It’s about having a regular routine,” she said – which for her includes taking off makeup every night and swearing by weekly exfoliation. <br> <br> The actress revealed she enjoys having mini-spa days at home – or even at work! "Bioré has these one-minute self-heating masks that I’m obsessed with,” she shared. “I bring them to set." </br><br> Shay also believes in staying active. "I love boxing. I like taking advantage of being outside in L.A. because the weather is so nice here.” <br> <br> Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
<b>Zoe McLellan</b> <br> The <i>NCIS: New Orleans</i> actress, who also became a licensed aesthetician in 2011, dished on how to keep your skip tight and hydrated. <br> “I believe our skin is a reflection of our emotional state – people who are happy have a youthful glow," she said. "Also, we are what we eat! For hydrated/tight skin I suggest an avocado daily, cucumbers, salmon and water. <br> <br> Meanwhile, some products she loves are Derma E hydrating mask and hydrating serum and Epicuren's Colostrum Cream." <br> <br> Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic
<b>Jasmine Tookes</b> <br> The Victoria's Secret model shared her beauty must-have with us. "Oh, sunblock! You have to protect your skin." Jasmine also advised that, "It’s really important to stay hydrated." <br> <br> Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
<b>Princess Olympia of Greece</b> <br> The Greek Princess swears by Moroccanoil. "[I] have to put a lot of that in [my] hair because I dye my hair blonde so I have to keep it moisturized," she explained of her summer beauty tips. <br><br> She continued, "I'm obsessed with moisture... soft hair, soft skin, soft lips. And whenever I go away in the summer I always have to do my nails because they get damaged all the time in the sea." <br><br> Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Michael Kors
<b>Hilaria Baldwin</b> <br> "I do believe you are what you eat," actor Alec Baldwin's yoga guru wife confessed. "I'm addicted to feeling good. I try to think of the whole experience, not just putting the food in your mouth." <br> <br> So, what does a typical day of meals look like for the yoga enthusiast? "For breakfast I'll have granola and hemp milk. Then I'll go a get a smoothie made with blueberries, mango, almond milk, peanut butter and kale," she revealed. "Then we'll have sandwiches for lunch with tempeh and for dinner a piece of fish with some vegetables or lentils." <br> <br> Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
<b>Victoria Justice</b> <br> The singer and <I>Eye Candy</I> actress likes to use a tinted moisturizer with SPF and has a whole collection of hats to keep the sun off her face. "I feel like that’s so important, to take care of your skin," she said. <br> <br> As for her summer cosmetics fave, she recommends Posietint by Benefit – a versatile poppy pink lip and cheek color. "I’m really into that cause if you’re outside or in the water it still stains your lips," she enthused. </br><br> Photo: D Dipasupil/WireImage
<b>Priyanka Chopra</b> <br> When it comes to her number one beauty rule, the <i>Quantico</i> star told us, "Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! And [I'm] always washing my face before bed, no matter what." <br><br> Other secrets she revealed include using yogurt on her skin and hair. "For my hair, I mix half a cup of yogurt (for moisture) with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice (great for exfoliating), apply it to your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour. Shampoo as usual and voilà!" <br> <br> Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images
<b>Coco Rocha</b> <br> "Stay out of the sun guys," the Canadian model said of her summer tricks. "Drink lots of water and take time, a vacation of some sort. You don’t even have to go that far, but just give yourself a little break." <br> <br> Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage
