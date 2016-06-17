Eva Mendes makes first public appearance two months after baby, talks new 'efficient' beauty routine

Eva Mendes is one hot mama! Nearly two months after welcoming her second child with Ryan Gosling, the actress stepped out on Thursday for her first public appearance at a Los Angeles event for her beauty brand CIRCA.

The 42-year-old stunned at The London West Hollywood, showing off her post-baby body wearing a floral button-up shirt-dress. Since becoming a mom-of-two, the Hitch star confessed that her beauty regimen has changed leaving her to scramble for shortcuts. "Absolutely. It’s just about how do you, how to expedite everything. Efficiency," Eva said to our sister publication HOLA! USA.

She continued: "And you really have to check, I need more mirrors because you just have, 'Oh right, there’s throw up on my shirt.' You got to really attempt to keep yourself glamorous. It’s beautiful, because it brings you right down. You’re like, 'Oh I look cute,' and then you’re like, 'Oh right, I have baby food on me' or the little one gives you a kiss, and it’s so sweet, but you get like spaghetti cheek."

Eva and longtime love Ryan secretly welcomed their second child, Amada Lee Gosling, on April 29. The couple is also parents to one-year-old daughter Esmeralda, whom they welcomed in 2014.

While at the event, the Cuban beauty, who launched her beauty line in 2015, also shared her usual routine when getting ready for a night on the town. She admitted that her preparation ritual includes "mostly music." "Music for sure," Eva confessed. "Maria Callas. I like listening to something that’s a little more romantic."

She explained: "It’s something that’s going to relax me, because otherwise I respond, like most of us, I respond in a visceral way to music. So I need to have like a calm me down and kind of really take that time for myself. Or classical music. Like Beethoven."

With two babies in the house, there is no doubt that her glam time is her down time. Last month, Ryan opened up about being dad to his and the CIRCA creator's daughters saying, “It sounds so clichéd, but I never knew that life could be this fun and this great.”

It certainly helps when you have a great partner, like Eva. Ryan previously raved to HELLO! Canada about the mother of his children. He said, “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with.” The 35-year-old also noted that the only quality he seeks in a woman is "that she’s Eva Mendes.”

Ryan added, "There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

— Reporting by Alex Cramer