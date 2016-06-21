Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott shares tearful story of her miscarriage

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has channeled her personal tragedy into music. While on Good Morning America, the singer revealed that her heartbreaking miscarriage served as an inspiration for her upcoming hymns album, Love Remains.

The 30-year-old tearfully opened up about her loss saying, “Last fall, I went through a miscarriage.” Hillary noted that not a lot of conversations surround miscarriages, nor is it easy to pick up after having one.

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

“This is something that is still not talked about very often,” she said. “I also feel like there's this pressure that you're just supposed to be able to snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened.”

The country star’s first single — Thy Will — off the new gospel album, which is due out July 29, was written in the midst of her pain. "I wrote this song in the middle of experiencing everything that comes with a miscarriage,” she confessed. “So it was my most raw place that I could've ever been when this song truly poured out of me."

Photo: Instagram.com/hillaryscottla

Hillary admitted that last year's tragedy has given her a new perspective to approaching life and parenting her two-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye, whom she shares with husband Chris Tyrrell. "I'm a different mom to [Eisele] now,” she said. “I hug her a lot tighter.”

Despite it all, the mom-of-one is happy to be making music and touring with her fellow Lady Antebellum bandmates, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. Hillary said, "After going through everything that I've gone through in the past year, but also just the process of making this record, I know I'm coming back into the mindset of Lady Antebellum — I'm very grateful.”

