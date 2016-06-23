​Meghan Trainor is all about being a role model and champion for body confidence By: Alexandra Hurtado

Meghan Trainor is all about being a role model for young girls. Since bursting onto the scene with her popular tune All About That Bass, the 22-year-old has become a voice and champion for body confidence.

As for whether she feels pressure taking on such an important role, the Grammy winner told HELLO! on Wednesday at Coach’s Friends of the High Line annual summer party, “No!”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In fact, when she first set out in the industry, she wrote her feel-good songs to empower herself and a relative. “I was just writing for myself,” she admitted. “I was really helping myself and my little cousin who is like 13, 14 now. So if it helped other girls that was like beautiful. That was like ‘Oh, I’m doing something, that’s amazing.’”

WOMEN WE LOVE FOR THEIR HEAlTHY BODY IMAGES

Meghan, whose Untouchable tour kicks off July 14, added, “I’ve just continued to write these songs for me and all the girls that I’ve been helping out there.”

Photo: Larry Marano/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Like her millions of fans who look up to her today, the pop star also admired musical artists who spread healthy image messages when she was growing up. The Me Too singer said, “When those songs like Christina’s [Aguilera] Beautiful, you know the you’re beautiful, no matter what they say, that one I was like ‘Oh my gosh, she’s great.’”

MEGHAN AND MORE STARS SHARE THEIR BEAUTY SECRETS

However unlike Meghan's own fast-temp songs, she was left with slower ballads as a child. “I always said I wish All About That Bass came out when I was 12,” she confessed. “I wish that kind of like upbeat fun song instead of like a sad song was out when I was younger.”