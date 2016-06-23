Summer detox diet: The top 10 easy to find supermarket superfoods

Many of us want to try detoxing to look our best while on vacation, but crash dieting is a definite health no-no. This summer, simply incorporate healthy superfoods into your daily diet – whether you want to lose weight, feel more energized, improve your complexion or boost your mood. <br> Here we’ve rounded up the top 10 easy-to-find foods that will have you back in top form. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b> Blueberries </B> <br> These delicious berries contain natural aspirin that helps lessen the tissue-damaging effects of chronic inflammation while also reducing pain. They also have antiviral properties and are loaded with super-detoxifying phytonutrients called proanthocyanidins. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Artichoke</B> <br> If you've been overindulging in fatty foods and alcohol, try adding some steamed artichoke leaves to your meals to help get your body back on track. Artichokes are packed with antioxidants and fiber and can also help the body digest fatty foods, as well as improve the functions of the liver, the body's main toxin-fighting tool. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Cranberries </B> <br> Cranberries have powerful antibiotic and antiviral substances to help the body cleanse harmful bacteria and viruses from the urinary tract. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Garlic </B> <br> Fresh garlic has anti-cancer and antioxidant properties that help detoxify the body of harmful substances, especially from the blood and intestines. It's best eaten raw though, so crush some and add to a salad dressing, or rub on toast and serve with fresh tomato, olive oil and a pinch of salt, Catalonia-style. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Beets </B> <br> An amazing source of healthy nutrients and minerals, beets are superb fighters of infection, blood purifiers and liver cleansers. They also help boost the body’s cellular intake of oxygen, making them excellent overall body cleansers. Roast alongside other vegetables. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Flaxseed and Flaxseed Oil </B> <br> Loaded with essential fatty acids, particularly the omega-3s, essential for many cleansing functions and maintaining a healthy immune system. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Watercress </B> <br> Watercress is an excellent health-booster and detox food. Its leaves are packed with vital detoxifying nutrients including several B vitamins, zinc, potassium, vitamin E and vitamin C. It also has natural diuretic properties which help flush toxins out of the body. Include it in your diet by adding a handful of watercress to salads, soups and sandwiches. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Cabbage </B> <br> Cabbage cleanses the digestive tract and soothes the stomach. It also contains numerous anti-cancer and antioxidant compounds and helps the liver break down excess hormones. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lemons </B> <br> Kick-start digestion by stimulating the release of enzymes and Vitamin C found in lemons. This zingy fruit converts toxins into a water-soluble form that can be easily eliminated from the body and helps stimulate the liver and purify the blood. Fresh lemon juice contains more than 20 anti-cancer compounds and helps balance the body's pH levels. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Dark Leafy Greens </B> <br> Leafy greens such as kale, chard and spinach help the body get rid of environmental toxins like smog and herbicides and are easily incorporated into your diet. Eat them raw in salad, add to a broth, add to juices, or sauté them with a touch of olive oil. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
