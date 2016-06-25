Audrina Patridge welcomes a baby girl – find out her unique name

Congratulations are in order for Audrina Patridge and her partner Corey Bohan, who have welcomed their first child. A representative for the former The Hills star confirmed to People that the 31-year-old gave birth on June 24. “She’s perfectly healthy and Mom is doing great.”

The little girl, who was born weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz, will be called Kirra Max Bohan. In March, the former reality TV star announced that she would be having a girl on her blog. “Corey and I can’t wat to meet our baby girl, and we can’t thank you enough for your support. It truly means the world!” she wrote.

Last month the mom-to-be was thrown a beautiful baby shower by her Aunt Connie in La Mirada, California. “My baby shower was so much fun! My family made me feel like a queen and my baby girl to be decked out in the cutest clothes ever – she even got a mermaid outfit,” an excited Audrina told People.

Although this is the star’s first baby, she admitted that she hasn’t felt nervous in the run up to the birth, instead she feels very ready to become a mom. Speaking to Fit Pregnancy and Baby she said, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and I’m so ready for it. And Corey is so good with kids too.”

The brunette beauty also revealed that she has had a relatively easy pregnancy. “At first, I’d anticipated the worst. I thought, I’m going to get morning sickness. My back will hurt. My rings won’t fit. I was ready for anything, but none of it happened. I’m glowing and happy.

“There were three or four days during my first trimester when I could not get out of bed and all I wanted to do was sleep. But overall, I’m feeling good! Watching my body transform has been amazing. I feel like a woman now.”