Jennifer Lopez lets us in on her secrets for staying in shape and being your best self

Daily exercise, sensible eating and a desire to stay healthy and happy are the things that keep superstar Jennifer Lopez in the best shape of her life. Now, she is letting us in on some of her biggest secrets.

From her acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood to her hit TV series Shades of Blue, her American Idol judging gig to recent single Ain't Your Mama, which clocked up 60 million YouTube views in three weeks... when Jennifer Lopez decides to do something, she gives it her all. That philosophy applies equally to her latest venture, a range of supplements designed with BodyLab to help women improve their workouts and get in shape. When co-creating the line the singer, actress and mom of two wanted it to be affordable and accessible to the whole of her fan base.

HELLO! beauty editor Nadine Baggott sat down with the 46-year-old powerhouse to talk fitness, food and feeling great.

You have never smoked, rarely drink alcohol and don't do coffee. Do you believe that, when it comes to health and beauty, you are what you eat?

"Of course. What you eat doesn't just affect your body; it can also affect the way your skin looks."

There is no shortage of fitness supplements. What makes yours different from the others?

"My No.1 goal was to focus on the specific needs of women. I'm extremely proud of the fact that our fitness formulas were designed by women, for women. No added creatine, no bulky muscles, no ingredients that wreak havoc on your hormones. Simply unique blends created with nutrients and plant-based compounds to help women fuel their individual fitness goals, get lean and feel amazing."

You love to exercise every day and often do the Tracy Anderson Method. What is your advice for making the most of a workout?

"First of all, hydrate. Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine."

Aside from keeping you in fabulous shape, what do you think are the biggest benefits of exercise?

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

How about afterwards? What do you do to relax and recover post-workout?

"I love the way working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout. That way, I'm ready to hit it hard again the next day. I make sure I drink plenty of water, I fuel my body with healthy foods and I make it a priority to get eight hours' sleep a night. I also love to relax with my kids after a workout and share a healthy snack with them. I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals."

Do you have a top tip for beating cravings?

"Protein is my go-to whenever I start having cravings. It fills me up and keeps me full longer. It's a great muscle fuel."

What about when you go out for dinner? Do you find sticking to healthy eating in restaurants difficult?

"I'm a very social person and love spending time with my friends and family, so when we go out to eat I try to make healthy choices. Most restaurants offer healthy, low-calorie meals so I watch for things on the menu that fit my lifestyle. I'll have a salad or some fish with veggies. And I make sure I drink lots of water throughout the meal."

You obviously did your research and must have learned a lot in the process of co-creating these supplements – what surprised you the most?

"Many people don't realize how the differences between men's and women's bodies translate into fitness and weight-loss issues. For example, it's no secret that women's bodies store more fat than men's but many women don't realize that their bodies are actually better at using this stored fat for energy than men's are."

Working out can be tough on your skin. How do you combat that?

"I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy. Then I'll usually put on moisturiser and sunscreen, with maybe a little make-up if I'm going out or moisturiser and eye cream if it's the evening."

Do you have an everyday, go-to hairstyle?

"When I don't want to take a lot of time on my hair I go for every girl's favorite: a ponytail or bun. I just pull it back, maybe tease the ponytail a little to give it some body, then make the look seem a little more dressy with big earrings."

You travel a lot. How do you manage to stay healthy on the move?

"I definitely have days when I'm travelling all over and just wake up feeling worn out. But even when I'm not feeling so great I make myself get a workout in because I know that after a good workout I'll feel revved up and great about myself."

What are your in-flight beauty essentials?

"Lipgloss. It adds that little bit of shine that makes you look dressier and feel gorgeous. And I usually wear mascara when I'm travelling. But that's it. I like to keep things casual and simple when I'm flying."

Everybody has bad days. When you are feeling less than your best, what do you do to pick yourself up?

"When my confidence is lagging, I dance. There's something about seeing what my body is capable of and feeling the endorphin rush that comes with a good dance session that really helps boost my confidence and my mood. I still consider myself a dancer at heart and I love it."

In an age of selfies, social media, airbrushing and Facetune, what is your advice to women who compare themselves unfavorably to others?

"It's hard to avoid comparing yourself to others and I've definitely been guilty of it myself. I remember thinking I wasn't thin enough because I had curves. But I've learned that being healthy and feeling great aren't about having one specific body type; it's a completely individual thing. Feeling beautiful is an attitude and we should all look for the beautiful things we love about ourselves – regardless of how our bodies compare to someone else's."

If you could go back in time, what piece of beauty advice would you give to your teenage self?

"Love yourself. Stop spending so much time worrying about what others think. Because when you love yourself and you're happy it is reflected in your whole body – and that's what makes you truly beautiful. And use a good moisturizer."

Jennifer Lopez's beauty must-haves:

