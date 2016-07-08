Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild's baby girl has arrived

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild are officially parents! Nicky, 32, and James welcomed their baby girl Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild Friday morning in New York City a source told Entertainment Tonight. According to the source, little Lily entered the world weighing seven and a half pounds.

Nicky and James welcomed a baby girl Photo: Getty Images

In January, Nicky and James revealed that they were expecting their first child, just six months after their lavish summer wedding at Kensington Palace. The couple were said to be "over the moon" at the news, with a source telling People: "Nicky is very excited to become a mom, she is feeling great!"

The socialite wowed with her flawless maternity style throughout her pregnancy, and made a number of stylish appearances at events including the FIT Awards and Foundation Fighting Blindness World gala in New York.

Nicky revealed she would be expecting a baby girl Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

The new arrival caps off an incredible 12 months for Nicky and James, who tied the knot in front of their family and friends at The Orangery in Kensington Palace last July. The beautiful bride stunned in a bespoke lace Valentino dress and enlisted her sister Paris Hilton as her maid of honor.

Paris has previously described her sister and brother-in-law as the perfect couple, telling People: "They're so loyal and so in love. They're like a prince and princess. I think it's important to find someone you trust and love and spent the rest of your life.

"I think that's the meaning of life; to get married and have a family."

Auntie Paris was also responsible for throwing Nicky two lavish baby showers. During the first of the lavish affairs at the Hotel Bel Air, it was revealed that Nicky and James were expecting a baby girl. The now proud aunt congratulated her sister on Instagram with a picture from the big day. "My sister is literally the most beautiful fashionable pregnant woman I've even seen in my life! #Glowing #Gorgeous #MILF."

Nicky and James first met at the wedding of Petra and James Stunt in August 2011, with the heiress later saying it was love at first sight. James popped the question three years later during a romantic holiday to Lake Como in August 2014, presenting his wife-to-be with an incredible five-carat Asscher cut diamond ring.