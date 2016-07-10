The best celebrity beauty looks of the week

All eyes were on <b>Margot Robbie</b> at <i>The Legend of Tarzan</i> premiere when the blonde beauty rocked striking bold winged eyeliner, styling her hair into waves and sweeping it up into a bun. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Ellie Goulding</b> channelled boho chic at the Serpentine Summer Party with this elegant half updo, the bottom section left down in loose curls. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jennifer Garner</b> opted for a soft and pretty look with a sideswept hairstyle and pale pink lips as she arrived for the Atelier Versace show. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Alicia Vikander</b> looked every inch a beauty icon with this super sleek, flawless sideswept chignon, keeping her make up to a bare minimum save for winged eyeliner. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Celine Dion</b> upped the beauty stakes for the Giambattista Valli show with this striking black winged eyeliner and pale blue eyeshadow combination, complemented by her elegant chignon hairstyle. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Marion Cotillard</b> could have stepped out of old Hollywood as she arrived for the Dior show, her brunette locks worn down in retro-esque curls with heaps of volume, her fringe styled to the side with a high shine finish for ultimate laidback glamour. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Irina Shayk</b> showed off her gothic side when she teamed a bold dark berry lipstick with a high shine poker straight hairstyle. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Olivia Palermo</b> ditched her trademark minimal make-up look in favor of this gorgeous pale blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick combination, completing the look with long, voluminous eyelashes. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Cressida Bonas</b> gave us hair envy with her gorgeous glossy hairstyle, featuring blonde highlights at the front to frame her face and give it a sun-kissed finish. <br>Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved