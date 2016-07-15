Makeup that won't budge in the summer heat

Whether you're looking for something long-lasting while on vacation or jet-setting somewhere to sit poolside in the sunshine, waterproof makeup is a beauty must-have for the summer. Here is a look at some of the best waterproof beauty must-haves.
<b>NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick</b> <br> There aren't many lipsticks on the market that are waterproof, but this NYX is one of our favorites by far. Not only does it come in 12 vibrant velvety-soft shades, but it also glides on and has a gorgeous matte finish so you can take your look from day to night. <br> $7, available at nyxcosmetics.com
<b>MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation</b> <br> Not only does this beauty hero have a waterproof, oil-free formula that lasts up to 24 hours, but it can double up as a foundation or concealer – ideal if you're trying to save space while packing for some time away in the sun. <br> $33, available at maccosmetics.com
<b>L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Waterproof Mascara</b> <br> Whether you're poolside or lying on a beach, this mascara won't budge. What's also particularly great about this mascara is that it has a multitude of bristles which separate lashes for gorgeous, dramatic voluminous lashes. <br> $8.95, available at lorealparisusa.com
<b>Illamasqua Gel Colour in Charm</b> <br> We're loving this gel-based, water resistant sheer cheek tint that brings an instant flush of color to any makeup look. Not only does it glide on smoothly, but it's so easy to blend for an even finish – not to mention we love the vibrant color! <br> $30, available at illamasqua.com
<b>Barry M Gel Waterproof Eyeliner</b> <br> We're huge fans of this gel liner which doesn't budge, making it ideal if you're going to be out and about with no time to reapply your makeup. Available in black, silver and champagne, the smooth liner makes it easier to get perfect precision and sharper finish too! <br> $6.86, available on amazon.com
<b>Stila aqua glow™ perfecting bronzer</b> <br> This bronzer is great if you're after a sheer veil of sun-kissed color – and it's easy to build up so you can make it work with your skin tone. As a bonus, it does wonders for the complexion, using a lightweight, water-based formula that softens, smoothes and brightens the skin! <br> $32, available at stilacosmetics.com
<b>Benefit BADgal Waterproof Eyeliner</b> <br> Come rain or shine, this eye pencil will stay put, making it ideal whether you're after soft definition or sultry drama. We're loving the sponge tip that allows you to blend the pencil easily, to create a flawless smokey eye look in no time! <br> $20, available at benefitcosmetics.com
<b>Topshop Lip Contour in Frame</b> <br> This ultra-long wearing lip liner is not only waterproof but smudge resistant too so you can go hours without worrying that you need to reapply. We love the neutral color, ideal if you're mastering this season's nude lip trend and want to accentuate and amplify the contour of your pout. $10, available at topshop.com
<b>Dior Backstage Pros All-In-Brow 3D</b> <br> Take note from the world's biggest makeup artists backstage during Fashion Week and keep your eyebrows flawlessly groomed with this kit. The kit comes with two shades of powder so you can fill in your brows for a natural effect – and then set with the waterproof wax for a long-lasting finish. <br> $52, available at dior.com
<b>Clinique Touch Base for Eyes</b> <br> We're huge fans of this creamy eyeshadow which doesn't smear, fade or crease – not to mention it has a smooth texture that makes it ideal to be used on it's own or as a base for other eye makeup. <br> $16, available at clinique.com
