The top fragrances you'll want to try this summer

Whether you're after a new floral perfume or searching for that signature holiday scent, we've rounded up some of the top fragrances that you'll want to try this summer - click through for the full gallery...
<b>Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne, 100ml</b> <br>If you're looking for a new fragrance for those long summer days, this could be the one for you. Ruby-rich juices of pomegranate, raspberry and plum are mixed with pink pepper, Casablanca lily and spicy woods for a subtle yet gorgeous scent. <br>$125 available at jomalone.com
<b>Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Nuit Blanche, 50ml</b> <br>Black Opium is already a classic scent, but we're also loving this white coffee floral fragrance which is designed to give you a burst of energy whether you're out all day, or making the most of the longer summer nights – not to mention we love the shimmering bottle sure to add a touch of sparkle to any beauty kit! <br>Black Opium Edgy Set - $120 available at www.yslbeautyus.com/
<b>Michael Kors Coral, 3.4OZ</b> <br>We're loving this limited edition bold scent that's bursting with fruity floral tones, guaranteed to get you in the mood for summer – not to mention the bottle adds a pop of color to our beauty bags. <br>$110 available at www.michaelkors.com
<b>Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Toilette, 75ml</b> <br>Diptyque is renowned for its incredible scented candles, but their Eau de Toilettes are just as luxurious. We're particularly fans of the Philosykos fragrance, mixing fresh leaf, green fruit, bark and a touch of white cedar for the ultimate summer finish. <br>$150 available at www.diptyqueparis.com
<b>Daisy Dream Marc Jacobs Blush Edition, 50ml</b> <br>Marc Jacobs' Daisy has become a staple in our beauty bags, and this blush edition is set to also become one of our go-to scents. We love the airy blend of lush florals including violet, waterlily, bergamot, rose and freesia – sure to put you in the mood for summer this season! <br>$78 available at www.marcjacobs.com
<b>Jimmy Choo Exotic, 60ml</b> <br>This tropical fragrance will have you transported back to your sunniest of getaways, with hints of pink grapefruit, passion flower and tiger orchid for a floral finish – it's already become one of our holiday beauty must-haves. <br>$61 available at jimmychoo.com
<b>L'Occitane Verbena Eau de Toilette, 3.4 fl.oz</b> <br>This delicate and sparkling lemon scented fragrance will have you daydreaming about a holiday in France, with scents from green leaves of verbena mingled with a rosy base of geranium for that ultimate summer feeling. <br>$58 available at loccitane.com
<b>Estée Lauder Modern Muse Le Rouge, 1.7 OZ</b> <br>If you're after a floral scent with a twist, this is the perfume for you. Mixing contrasting dewy rosebuds and vibrant fruits, there's also hints of jasmine and magnolia for a fresh fragrance that works for both day and night – ideal if you're constantly on the go. <br>$85 available at www.esteelauder.com
<b>Marc Jacobs Splash Pear Eau de Toilette, 100ml</b> <br>If you prefer a fruity fragrance, this subtle scent is the one for you. With hints of pear, bergamot and lemon peel with a base of musk, soft amber and teakwood, this has quickly become one of our must-have fresh fragrances for the summer. <br>$62 available at www.marcjacobs.com
