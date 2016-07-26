Kate Middleton's top beauty secrets: The keys to her flawless complexion

It's no secret that <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> has some of the best looks when it comes to beauty. With the help of some of her trusted brands, you too can glow and appear just as radiant as The Duchess. Here is a look at Kate's beauty secrets. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Shhh, it's all in the eyes</b> <br> The product(s): Urban Decay's Naked Palette and Lancome’s Artliner eyeliner and Hynpose Mascara <br> <br> When it comes to an eyeshadow palette fit for adding extra pop, Kate loves Urban Decay. The Duchess, who is famous for doing her own makeup for occasions, uses the range for "enhancing her eyes." <br> <br> Kate completes her look with Lancome's Artliner eyeliner and Hypnose mascara to keep her eyes radiant. <br> <br> Urban Decay Naked palette, $54 available at urbandecay.com Lancome Artliner, $30.50, Hypnose mascara, $27.50 available at lancome-usa.com <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kate's heavenly shine</b> <br> <br> The Product: Deborah Mitchell's Heaven Skincare Line <br> <br> Kate's glow is compliments of a range of Deborah's custom line of beauty products. The Duchess is a avid user of the bee venom mask in black and gold which acts like a natural facelift and tightens the skin all while cleaning it. The stunning royal also uses the brand's age defiance cream to reduce wrinkles. <br> <br> Bee Venom mask, $246 Age Defiance cream, $7 available at heavenskincareusa.com <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>She's glowing</b> <br> <br> The product: Votary by Arabella Preston <br> <br> The range of products made with 100 percent natural ingredients including seed oils, chia seeds, green tea and pomegranate, is made by the same women responsible for the Duchess' pre wedding beauty ritual, Arabella Preston. <br> <br> Arabella recommends massaging the oils on your face everyday to reduce wrinkles and increase circulation. <br> <br> Votary cleansing oil, $71.96 available at votary.co.uk <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>All about skincare</b> <br> <br> The products(s) Lacome's Hydra Zen moisturizing cream and Nivea's Pure and Natural Moisturizing Day Cream <br> <br> Always on the go, Kate has to maintain moisture and protection for her skin. She uses Lancome's Hydra Zen moisturizing cream to get the job done. The cream enhances hydration in the skin, while keeping her skin tone even and fresh. <br> <br> On the lower end, Kate uses Nivea's Pure and Natural Moisturizing Day Cream. The product offers the same lasting effects for a cheaper price. <br> <br> Lancome's Hydra Zen Moisturizer, $56 available at lancome-usa.com Nivea's Pure and Natural Moisturizing Day Cream, $19.89 available at www.amazon.com <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kate's secret to her natural look, for a stellar occasion</b> <br> <br> This beauty tip isn't about what, but who. For her spectacular 2011 wedding, Kate relied on the help of makeup artist Hannah Martin. <br> <br> According to the MUA, who was introduced to Kate by her sister Pippa, her secret tip was to "look like you but at your absolute best," Hannah noted why the royal is should be the go-to guide for wedding day makeup saying “Kate really is the perfect example of the best way to approach and wear bridal makeup. My role was to take what was already a classic, timeless and pretty makeup look and simply make her camera-ready for billions of TV viewers.” <br> <br> For more makeup tips, visit Hannah's Instagram/@https://www.instagram.com/bbpro_hannahmartin <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images/Instagram/@bbpro_hannahmartin
