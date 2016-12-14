Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid's Olympic-style pregnancy annoucement

<b>Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid</b> It was only fitting that the Olympian and his fiancée utilized the pool for their very special announcement. Ryan and Kayla took to their social media accounts to share the news that they are expecting their first child. The couple posed underwater for the shoot, while the Olympian kissed the model's belly. Kayla shared the news with the caption, "Just when you think you think you have it all figured out, life always surprises you with blessings when least expect it. So excited to share this news with all of you! #weareprego #omg #2017." Photo: Instagram/@kaylaraereid
Former <i>Hamilton</i> star, Leslie Odom Jr. has a baby on the way! The Tony-winning actor took to his Instagram to announce that he and his wife Nicolette Robinson are expecting their first child together. Sharing a polaroid of himself and Nicolette seated in front of balloons spelling out the word "baby," Leslie wrote, "Little one, you're on our mind all the time. Keep eating and growing! We love you and we're already so proud of you! Love, your mom and dad." Photo: Instagram/@leslieodomjr
<b>Nick and Vanessa Lachey</b> <br> The couple announced they are expecting their third together with a clever new home/pregnancy announcement. Nick and Vanessa shared the joyous news on their respective Instagram accounts posting a photo of themselves along with their young children (son Camden and daughter Brooklyn) and pet dog Wookie in front of a house with moving boxes. </br><br> "We got a new crib! Now we need a new crib!" a message printed on the announcement read. The bottom corner of the image revealed the baby's due date stating: "Newest Lachey arriving spring 2017." <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicklachey
</i><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/olivia-wilde/"><strong>Olivia Wilde</strong></a></i> <br> Olivia Wilde had the help of her son Otis for the special picture sharing the impending arrival of her and Jason Sudeikis' new bundle. </br><br> "Matching baby bumps." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@oliviawilde
<b>Kevin and Danielle Jonas</b> <br> The Jo Bro and his wife had a lot of literature and snacks around for their second child's birth announcement. </br><br> "Prepping for baby number two! #babyjonas2." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@kevinjonas
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilaria-baldwin/"><strong>Hilaria Baldwin</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/alec-baldwin/"><strong>Alec Baldwin</strong></a></b> <br> The lucky in love pair used NYC as their backdrop for the precious photo accompanying their third pregnancy. </b><br> "Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Alec, and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another addition to our family. A little boy coming this fall #366daysoflivingclearly #HilariaLCM." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@alecbaldwin
<b>Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno</b> <br> The couple's announcement came with a fun photo shoot. The <i>Bachelorette</i> contestant showed off her bump in a pair of mom jeans while Kevin and their little dog looked on in the background. </br><br> "It's true - we're pregnant! You see, last year, when @kevinmanno & I started planning our wedding, we couldn't find any good ringer bearers or flower girls so we decided to make our own. Wrote all about our journey so far on www.AliLuvs.com #momjeans #SNL #BabyManno." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@alifedotowsky
<b>Alexa PenaVega and Carlos Pena</b> <br> Alexa and Carlos shared the sweet shot with the announcement of their first baby. </br></br> "I cannot believe I finally get to say this... WE'RE PREGNANT!!! It’s #ClearblueConfirmed that a little blessing is joining the PenaVega family!!! We can't wait!!! #ItsHappening #HolyWow #LosForDaddyOfTheYear #ClearbluePartner." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@vegaalexa
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/justin-timberlake/"><strong>Justin Timberlake</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jessica-biel/"><strong>Jessica Biel</strong></a></b> <br> Justin picked his birthday to share the exciting news that he and Jessica were expecting their first child. </br><br> "Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBet." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michael-phelps/"><strong>Michael Phelps</strong></a> and Nicole Johnson</b> <br> The Olympic gold medalist and his fiancé showed off Nicole's bump by the pool with a tiny set of swim trunks. </br><br> "We found out 8weeks ago we were expecting... Today we're over 12 weeks and it looks like we're having a boy!!! #babymp #mp #lifeabouttochange #mpswim  @djnolan5." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
<b>Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler</b> <br> What other way to share the news of baby number three than with the help of your kids? Kristen and Jay used this adorable photo to express the family's joy. </b><br> Photo: Instagram/@kristincavallari
<b>Russell Brand</b> <br> The comedian announced that he and his girlfriend Laura Gallacher are expecting their first child with his eyes peeking out from behind a dad-to-be self-help book. </br><br> "Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready! #trewlit #bookstagram #parenting." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@rewrussellbrand
<b>Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy</b> <br> The <i>Dancing with the Stars</i> couple announced that they would be dancing their way into parenthood with this sweet snap. </br><br> "We couldn't be happier Baby Chmerkovskiy is coming." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@Peta Murgatroyd
<b>Kobe and Vanessa Bryant</b> <br> The former L.A. Lakers star and his wife announced that they would be expecting their third child with a little set of basketball sneakers and a matching red bow. </br><br> "Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #Blessed #BabyMamba #Thankful." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@kobebryant
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/carrie-underwood/"><strong>Carrie Underwood</strong></a> and Mike Fisher</b> <br> Carrie and Mike had the help of their two pups to share the news of the family's new arrival. </br><br> "In honor of 'Labor' Day...Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier!" </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood
<b>Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick</b> <br> Brooklyn couldn't look more excited about the upcoming arrival of her and Andy's baby. </br><br> "So this happened... #the3ofus." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@brooklyndecker
<b>Liv Tyler</b> <br> Liv put her bump on display in a precious photo for the debut of her and Dave Gardner's third baby. <br> <br> "Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again !!!! I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly . our family is growing!!! So grateful. @davidgardner I love you." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@misslivalittle
<b> Jaime King</b> <br> Jaime King and her little son James couldn't have been happier about the arrival of her second son with husband Kyle Newman. </br><br> "So excited to announce THE SEQUEL Coming later this year!! ... #BabyTown2 - Created by @kyle_newman and @jaime_king. Also starring #JamesKnight." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@jaime_king
<b>Blac Chyna and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/rob-kardashian/"><strong>Rob Kardashian</strong></a></b> <br> The couple used a series of fun emojis, including a very special emoji of Chyna, to announce that they were expecting their first child together. </br></br> Photo: Instagram/@blacchyna
