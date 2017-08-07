The creative ways celebrities reveal their pregnancies

<b>Beyoncé</b> The Grammy winner announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins with a beautiful solo portrait of herself. The songstress, who is already a mom to daughter Blue Ivy, showed off her growing bump, while wearing a green veil in the picture as she posed in front of a wreath of flowers. Attached to the photo she wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters." Photo: Instagram/@Beyonce
<b>Christina Perry</b> The <i>Jar of Hearts</i> singer showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet Instagram post, writing: "Guess what?" The black and white pic featured Christina and her 3-year-old niece Tesla holding her baby bump with an arrow and message that read: "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon." Photo: Instagram/@christinaperry
<b>Lauren Conrad</b> The <i>Hills</i> alum, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet photo posted on her official website. Attached to the picture, a message from the designer's Team LC read: "Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever…," adding, "We can’t wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren!" Photo: Yoni Goldberg via Instagram/@laurenconrad_com @lastyoni
<b>Pink</b> Pink had some help from her and Carey Hart's daughter Willow when showing off her growing baby bump. Along with the photo, the singer wrote, "... the snuggle is real." Pink and her husband shared the news that they are expecting in 2017 in November with a bohemian-inspired photo of her with their five-year-old. Photo: Instagram/@pink
<b>Katherine Heigl</b> Katherine showed off her heavenly days with this serene photo looking at her growing baby bump in September. The mom-of-two is expecting their first son with Josh Kelley in 2017. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
<b>Alanis Morissette</b> <br> The singer showed off her growing bump in a beautiful shot accompanied with a quote by her five-year-old son that read, "You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world 'cause they make persons" - Ever Imre Morissette Treadway. <br><br> Photo: Instgram/@alanis
<b>Behati Prinsloo</b> Behati Prinsloo and her husband Adam Levine had some fun showing off their matching baby bumps. The Maroon 5 singer wanted fans to see how far along his wife's bump had come. <br><br> "Week 20 and I'm finally popping! #impregnanttoo" <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/olivia-wilde/"><strong>Olivia Wilde</strong></a></b> <br> There's no sweeter way to show off your bump than with your mini! Olivia Wilde and her son Otis announced that their family, including her partner Jason Sudeikis, were expecting a new arrival. <br><br> "Matching baby bumps." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@oliviawilde
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Audrina-Patridge/">Audrina Patridge</a></b> <br> Audrina and her fiancé Corey Bohan showed off their buns – including the one that <i>The Hills</i> star has in the oven! <br><br> "2 buns and 1 in the oven @caseyloza thanks for the pic." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@audrinapatridge
<b>Candice Swanepoel</b> <br> The supermodel let the sun kiss her baby bump in this stunning picture. <br><br> "Abençoada por deus. #blessed" <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@angelcandices
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/blake-lively/"><strong>Blake Lively</strong></a></b> <br> Blake dressed her bump for baby number two up in a gorgeous Lindsey Thornburg dress. <br><br> "Milkshake: check. Comfortable shoes: check. Having a slit in your dress to make you feel better about the aforementioned: check." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@blakelively
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilaria-baldwin/"><strong>Hilaria Baldwin</strong></a></b> <br> The yoga instructor showed off her precious bump for baby number three with Alec Baldwin in this stunning shot at the pool with an important message about staying active. <br><br> "Staying active and fit even when on the road is how I #LiveVeryWell. Loving swimming while pregnant!" <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigen/"><strong>Chrissy Teigen</strong></a></b> <br> Chrissy Teigen got the seal of approval from her and John Legend's two dogs when showing off her bump in a form-fitting dress. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a></b> <br> Mommy and businesswoman Ivanka showed off her bump for baby number three in one of her fave looks. <br><br> "My favorite non-maternity maternity dress. I have it in every color and style we made! Get yours at #Nordstrom @liketoknow.it www.liketk.it/2c84A #liketkit #ltkbump #StyleTheBump" <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kim-kardashian/"><strong>Kim Kardashian</strong></a></b> <br> Kim kept her bump for baby number two beautiful and relaxed during her <i>Troop Beverly Hills</i> baby shower. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kourtney-kardashian/"><strong>Kourtney Kardashian</strong></a></b> <br> Kourtney shared this picture of her baby bump number three dressed up in a elegant gown for <i>Keeping Up with the Kardashian</i> promos. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/shakira/"><strong>Shakira</strong></a></b> <br> The <i>Hips Don't Lie</i> singer had some help from her partner Gerard Piqué during this photo shoot from her baby shower. <br><br> "Our second son arrives soon. We invite you to join our #WorldBabyShower for @UNICEF at worldbabyshower.org /// Nuestro segundo hijo llegará pronto. Participen en el #WorldBabyShower con #UNICEF" <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@shakira
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zoe-saldana/"><strong>Zoe Saldana</strong></a></b> <br> Before welcoming twins, Zoe Saldana dressed her bump with the help of Dior. <br><br> "In a "pink" state of mind tonite! #dior couture. Thx @petraflannery @makeupbyvera7 @mararoszak @garymantoosh . Love my #Glam team! #Cyn you rock too! #Hollywood Costume Exhibit" <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@zoesaldana
<b>Jessica Biel</b> <br> Jessica had some help from her husband Justin Timberlake when it came to showing off her baby bump. The singer shared the image of his excitement with a sweet caption for the announcement. <br><br> "Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets" <br><br> Photo: Justin Timberlake
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/victoria-beckham/"><strong>Victoria Beckham</strong></a></b> <br> Victoria's husband David took this picture of the fashion mogul resting with her bump for their fourth child without her even knowing. <br> Photo: Facebook/David Beckham
