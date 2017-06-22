Celebrity moms returning to the spotlight post-baby

<b>It's a big moment for a new mommy to make her first post-pregnancy appearance, never mind with the whole world watching her! Every mom takes her own approach – see how and when these stars re-entered the limelight after giving birth to their little darlings.</b> Lake Bell stepped out in a comfy-chic ensemble of pants and a tank for her return to the carpet since welcoming her and Scott Campbell's baby boy. News of their second child's arrival was announced in the beginning of June though no details of his actual birthday or name were provided. Photo: Getty Images
Supermodel mama Irina Shayk, who welcomed a little girl with partner Bradley Cooper in March 2017, made a confident return to the red carpet on May 23. The Pronovias and Victoria's Secret beauty wore a yellow floor-length Atelier Versace gown to the screening of <I>Hikari (Radiance)</I> during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images
Weeks after welcoming her first baby, Irina had taken to her Instagram page to share an incredible snapshot of herself in a black bikini. Photo: Instagram/@IrinaShayk
Katherine Heigl made a fantastic return to the red carpet on April 18, 2017 for the premiere of 'Unforgettable' held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The actress welcomed baby son Joshua with husband Josh Kelley in December 2016. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mila-kunis/" target="_blank"><strong>Mila Kunis</a></strong> kept it simple and chic in her first red carpet back since welcoming her and Ashton Kutcher's son Dimitri on November 30, 2016. The <i>Bad Moms</i> actress made her way to Las Vegas on March 28 for the STX presentation at CinemaCon where she wore an all black jumpsuit with white sandals. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
<b>Kerry Washington</b> returned to the red carpet in a bold way just two months after welcoming her son Caleb Kelechi Asomugha on October 5. The mom-of-two attended the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting USC Shoah Foundation in Los Angeles with husband Nnamdi. For the dressy affair, the <i>Scandal</i> star wore a floral A-line mini with a choker and her hair pulled back. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/behati-prinsloo/" target="_blank"><strong>Behati Prinsloo</a></strong> was back in black! The Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her trim, post-baby body at the 2016 American Music Awards. Behati, who welcomed daughter Dusty Rose Levine in September, looked runway ready sporting a plunging black mini dress to the awards show. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
On November 16, 2016, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/blake-lively/" target="_blank"><strong>Blake Lively</a></strong> made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her second daughter in September, stepping out for the L’Oreal Women of Worth awards. The mom-of-two, who has often criticized the pressure women are under to bounce back into shape post-baby, looked effortlessly chic sporting a black dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for L'Oreal
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilaria-baldwin/" target="_blank"><strong>Hilaria Baldwin</strong></a> showed off her trim figure at the launch of HELLO!’s sister brand HOLA! USA, less than a month after welcoming her third child, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, with husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/alec-baldwin/" target="_blank"><strong>Alec Baldwin</strong></a>. The mom-of-three looked chic donning a fit-and-flare black dress by Carmen Marc Valvo for the September event. Following the birth of her son Rafael in 2015, the yoga enthusiast admitted to Cosmopolitan, "I've come to a point in my life where I'm not trying to be skinny, I'm just trying to be healthy, and I've found that if I don't really stress about it, the weight kind of just comes off." She added, "My diet and exercise habits — which make me feel good and earn my doctor's approval — have made it easy to lose the bulk of the weight I gained during pregnancy." Photo: Getty Images for HOLA! USA
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/emily-blunt/" target="_blank"><strong>Emily Blunt</strong></a> stunned at her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her second daughter, Violet, in June. The actress showed off her svelte figure in a fitted white calf-length dress that featured cutouts for a screening of her husband, John Krasinski's new film <i>The Hollars</i>. <br> After welcoming her first child, daughter Hazel, in 2014, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that her secret to weight loss was breastfeeding. "I found breastfeeding to be the thing," she said. "My boobs also thought I had 12 children... I found that because I managed to produce a lot of milk, I don't know why, it helped me lose the weight." </br><br> Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Just hours after the birth of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/" target="_blank"><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/" target="_blank"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> proudly walked out on to the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's hospital in a beautiful blue and white spotted Catherine Walker dress. <br> And for some new mom inspiration, Kate had no time for workouts or diets before making her first post-baby debut – but looked as gorgeous as ever as she presented little Prince George to the world's media. <br> <br> Speaking about how she got into shape post-baby, the Duchess revealed at garden party in India that she shed the pounds by “running after my kids.” <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/blake-lively/" target="_blank"><strong>Blake Lively</strong></a> made her first post-baby appearance in February 2014, 3 months after having daughter James. And the star believes that your post-baby bod should be something that is praised from day one. <br> After an Australian interviewer complimented her on her bikini body post baby, she said: "It's so unfair, it's so celebrated: 'This is what someone looks like after having a baby.' And I think a woman's body after having a baby is pretty amazing," she said when speaking about getting into shape for her new movie <i>The Shadows.</i> <br> <br> "You don't have to be Victoria's Secret-ready right away. You've just done this incredible miracle that life has to offer. You gave birth to a human being. I would really like to see that celebrated." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rocking casual chic, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/olivia-wilde" target="_blank"><strong>Olivia Wilde</strong></a> looked relaxed and happy when she made her first public appearance a month after giving birth to son Otis. <br> <br> Rejecting the pressure to instantly lose her baby weight, the 32-year-old told Shape, “I believe in a world where mothers are not expected to shed any physical evidence of their child-bearing experience... I don’t want to waste my time striving for some subjective definition of perfection.” <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Four months after giving birth to Bear Blaze, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-winslet/" target="_blank"><strong>Kate Winslet</strong></a> looked amazing at her first post-pregnancy appearance commemorating her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. <br> <br> Since then the <i>Titanic</i> star has spoken out about the unrealistic expectations put on Hollywood stars. <br> <br> “Have I actively been on a diet to lose my baby weight? No, I haven’t. I so didn’t want to be one of those, ‘Oh, wow, she’s back in shape after 12 weeks’ women. When I read things like that I just think, oh... that’s actually impossible,” she told E! Online. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jennifer-lopez/" target="_blank"><strong>Jennifer Lopez</strong></a>'s figure is the envy of millions of women around the world and that certainly didn't change after she had her twins Emme and Maximilian in 2008. <br> <br> After giving birth in February, the <i>Jenny From The Block</i> singer was out and about again just a month later at the 'Shine A Light' premiere in New York. <br> <br> Speaking about adjusting to the physical changes of pregnancy, the star told MSN, ”When I got pregnant I remember watching my back, belly and butt grow and thinking, ‘I will never be the same again’. Then I remember right after the twins were born having that weird jiggly belly – and kind of loving that. Because I earned that jiggly belly.” <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
It didn't take <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jennifer-garner/" target="_blank"><strong>Jennifer Garner</strong></a> long to get back out there after giving birth to her third child Samuel in February 2012. Just two months after welcoming the little boy, the actress was back in work mode as she walked the red carpet at ComicCon in Las Vegas. <br> <br> Talking about how her body has changed since having kids, Jennifer revealed that she now has a permanent bump. “I am not pregnant, but I have had three kids and there is a bump,“ she explained. <br> <br> "From now on ladies, I will have a bump. And it will be my baby bump. And let’s just all settle in and get used to it. It’s not going anywhere. I have a bump!" <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/anne-hathaway" target="_blank"><strong>Anne Hathaway</strong></a> re-entered the limelight 6 weeks after giving birth for the <i>Alice Through The Looking Glass</i> premiere. <br>Despite looking amazing, the star wanted to address the issue "post-baby body" shaming. On her Instagram alongside a picture of a pair of jeans, the star wrote, “There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). <br> <br> "There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise)." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/isla-fisher/" target="_blank"><strong>Isla Fisher</strong></a> is all about celebrating her new post-pregnancy bod. After welcoming Montgomery Moses in March 2015, the actress joined friends Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson 29th American Cinematheque Awards in October. <br>“My [favorite feature is my] stomach. Even though it will never be flat again, it’s still my favorite because it reminds me of my greatest achievement: my babies,” she said to MSN. <br> <br> After giving birth to her third child Montgomery, the <i>Now You See Me</i> actress returned to the red carpet in October. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Three months after giving birth to Elsie Otter, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zooey-deschanel/" target="_blank"><strong>Zooey Deschanel</strong></a> reappeared on the red carpet in a sparkling LBD. The <i>New Girl</i> actress revealed that she took time for her body to return to its normal state after giving birth <br> <br> “To expect someone to look like her pre-baby self immediately is odd,” she said to Redbook. “There’s a lot that needs to go back to where it was. All your organs move around.”  <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/drew-barrymore/" target="_blank"><strong>Drew Barrymore</strong></a> looked stunning as she attended the premiere of <i>Blended</i> only a month after giving birth to her second daughter Frankie. The actress said that she was enjoying spending time with her children and not thinking about her body. <br> <br> “I would much rather have my kids and look a little worse in a bathing suit!” said the actress. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Singer <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pink/" target="_blank"><strong>P!nk</strong></a> looked better than ever as she walked the blue carpet at the <i>Happy Feet Two</i> premiere, four months after giving birth to daughter Willow Sage. <br> Speaking about her post-pregnancy regime, the star said “I wasn’t in a race (to lose the baby weight). I was really kind to myself because I was actually really impressed with the fact that I had just had a baby, like, I made a human!” she told MSN. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
