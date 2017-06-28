Michael Phelps and Nicole's son Boomer's most adorable moments

At just a year old, it looks like Boomer Phelps has quite the eclectic palate. Nicole shared a picture of herself, her husband, who hails from Maryland, and their son digging into crabs sent from Jimmy's Seafood in Baltimore. Photo: Instagram/@mrs.nicolephelps
Just a boy and his best friends! Boomer shared his sunscreen with Juno and Legend during a sunny day out in June 2017. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Say cheese! Proud dad Michael posted this family photo to his Instagram on Easter 2017, highlighting his little boy's evolving style with the hashtag: "#boomerlonghairdontcare." Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Boomer Phelps was a little fish in the pool as his mom Nicole looked on. The photo that shows him loving the water was captioned, "Pool time!!!! Working on my butterfly!!" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Looks like Boomer has a green thumb! In a photo posted with the caption, "I love being outside!!!! #peaceful," the eleven-month-old held on to a plant of flowers. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer Phelps had a new milestone to take into Spring break! Michael and Nicole's son couldn't help show off his new clapping skills in a video posted on social media. In another shot, the adorable 10-month old was ready for the pool. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer Phelps was rocking a new look on his Instagram! The adorable son of Micheal Phelps posed for a photo wearing a silly pacifier on a kitchen counter. Attached to the picture, a message read: "I love my new mustache!!!" Photo: Instagram/boomerrphelps
Boomer Phelps is a big boy! Proud dad Michael Phelps shared a photo of his and wife Nicole's son out at a restaurant, which he captioned, "@boomerrphelps first high chair experience last night!! He's growing up sooooo fast!!!!" Photo: Instagram/m_phelps00
Beep, beep! Boomer was cruising in style during a "Sunday stroll." Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Eight-months of cuteness! Nicole Phelps celebrated her baby boy's latest milestone with a poolside photo. Boomer looked dapper with his hair parted to one side as he posed for his mom. Attached to the photo, Michael Phelps' wife wrote, "Boomer already has opinions about turning another month old #8months @milestonebaby @adenandanais." Photo: Instagram/@mrs.nicolephelps
Boomer's first Christmas! On Christmas day, Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole both took to Instagram to share cute photos of their son celebrating. Dressed as an elf, the 7-month-old seemed to have a blast under the tree. “Babies first Christmas!!! Love you @boomerrphelps!! #family,” the Olympic gold medalist captioned. Nicole wrote, "Our lil elf @m_phelps00 #merrychristmas." Photo: Instagram/m_phelps00/@mrs.nicolephelps
Santa baby! Boomer loved meeting Santa (just look at that smile) according to his mom. Nicole Phelps posted the cute photo on her Instagram with her caption: "Well.... #Santa was a success!! #MerryChristmas." Photo: Instagram/@mrs.nicolephelps
Baltimore baby! Boomer showed off his hometown pride and his traditional "Purple Friday" attire as he wished the Baltimore Ravens good luck ahead of their big game. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer made one cute wedding party member! Michael Phelps' young son served as the adorable ring bearer at his parents's second nuptial in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in October. Discussing her son's role on her special day, Nicole Johnson told <a href=“http://www.brides.com/story/michael-phelps-wedding-video”>Brides magazine</a>, "We put [the ring] in one of those little net bags that you have for jewelry. We got one that matched his [Burberry] outfit, and we put that around his wrist, and he was carried down the aisle by [friend and gold-medal swimmer] Allison [Schmitt], our roommate. I think he kind of sucked on the bag a little bit while he was standing up there!" Photo: Boone Studios via Brides.com
Boomer's first tree! Michael Phelps shared a picture with his wife and son Christmas tree shopping. Attached to the picture, the Olympian wrote, "Happy holidays to all!!! @boomerrphelps got his first Christmas tree today!! #babysfirstchristmas #family." Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
It was an adorable face-off for Boomer and a dog named "Legend." Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps boomer!
<i>Santa, baby</i>! Boomer "wanted to get in on the full moon action," while spreading holiday cheer with a Santa hat. Photo: Boone Studios via Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Nicole Johnson's baby boy flashed a happy grin before embarking on a trip. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Growing boy Boomer sat perched up as he had a snack. Photo: Instagram/@mrs.nicolephelps
Boomer was traveling in style for a trip abroad in November. Photo: Instagram/@mrs.nicolephelps
Destined for sports! Boomer rocked his number 16 Michigan jersey to cheer on the "Blue!!!" Photo: Instagram/@mrs.nicolephelps
The Olympic swimmer's son let out a laugh as he received a sweet kiss from his mom, Nicole Johnson. Photo: Instagram/@mrs.nicolephelps
Boomer went for a swim in the pool with his "Great Grammy!!!" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Hopefully they taste as good as they look! Boomer tasted his new Curry sneakers. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Just like Daddy! Michael Phelps' son hopped in the pool for his second swim lesson with "Miss Cathy," who actually taught famous Olympian Michael how to swim. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Rub-a-dub-dub, Boomer looked precious in a tub playing with his "first bath play toys." Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
A busy baby sure needs his rest. In this photo posted on Boomer's Instagram, the caption read "Love my Saturday naps!!" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer Phelps is the cutest pumpkin around! Attached to the photo, it read, "Just getting ready for Halloween!!!!!" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Michael Phelps' son got in his Saturday stretches. Boomer worked it for the cameras. Attached to the photo a message read: "Just a little stretching! #saturdaysarefortheboys #footballwithdaddy." Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Boomer flashed a happy grin and a lot of skin while adorably laying on his animal throw blanket. Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Boomer Phelps is ready for some football! The adorable son of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps attentively looked over the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore as players practiced. Attached to the photo, a message on Boomer's Instagram read: "Put me in coach!! I'm ready!! Trust me!! @ravens @raylewis #boomertravels." Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer made it on to the Ravens' football field, cuddling up close to mom Nicole Johnson. Michael Phelps' fiancée shared a photo with her baby boy, which she captioned, "Waiting on the sidelines for daddy @m_phelps00 #hesmyeverything." Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Big boy! Boomer Phelps showed off his post-dinner smile after he reached another milestone with a photo that read, "I think I'm starting to like eating this real food." Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Like father, like son! Boomer lounged poolside with his swimmer dad. The Olympian posted a picture of himself behind his water baby writing, "Nothing like hanging out with this little guy today!! #boomerlovesthepool." Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Boomer Phelps has a way with the ladies! At four months old, Michael Phelps' son has already proven to be a smooth charmer. During a family vacation in Milan, the swimmer's baby boy cuddled up close to Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill. A photo of the encounter, posted to Boomer's account read: "Sooo I guess I love to flirt... I wonder how I did? @taylor_hill." Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Gearing up for 2032! Boomer is ready to follow in his Olympic father's footsteps with his new gift from Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host gifted Michael a personal swimming pool for the athlete's baby boy. The gold medalist shared a photo holding up his son alongside his new training pool writing, "Thanks @theellenshow for having me on!! So excited to get @boomerrphelps ready for #2032!!" Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Growing strong like his daddy! Boomer Phelps enjoyed tummy time alongside his "brother #legend !!" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Bathtime never looked cuter! Boomer Phelps modeled his crab bathrobe alongside his mom Nicole Johnson in an adorable picture that read: "I guess I was being crabby...not sure why else I would have this thing on!!!" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
A winning smile! Boomer sat perched up on a couch wearing a shirt that had the phrase "Natural Born Winner" printed on the front. Nicole shared the picture of her baby boy writing, "Check out our smiley lil man this am! @m_phelps00." Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
A throne fit for a king, or son of an Olympian. Boomer laughed as he sat in a patriotic chair embroidered with his named. Attached to the photo posted on his personal Instagram, a message read: "I love my new chair!!!" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Up, up and away! Michael Phelps' son gazed outside the window of an aircraft during a flight with his family. Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
And the gold medal for facial impressions goes to Boomer Phelps! Michael Phelps' son looked precious giving a face for the camera in a photo posted to his Instagram, captioned: "Trying to do my best #mpface!! Gotta do it for daddy! Love you so much @m_phelps00 !!" <br> Photo:
The camera loves him! Boomer looked like a natural behind the desk as he joined his Olympian father at NBC's the <i>Today</i> show. The little's boy's Instagram noted: "Watch @mattlauernbc and @carsondaly I'm coming for ya!! @todayshow." <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
How could Simon say no to that face! The British music producer met American treasure Boomer Phelps on the set of <i>America's Got Talent</i>, where dad Michael Phelps was a guest co-host. The former <i>Idol</i> judge posed with the family-of-three in a photo posted to Boomer's Instagram, captioned, "How amazing is this?!? Im hanging with daddy before #agt and I got to meet the legend @simoncowell !!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Has bath time ever looked this cute? <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Boomer-Phelps/"><strong>Boomer Phelps</strong></a>was all bundled after his favorite time of day as he continued to support Team USA in Rio. <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
With Michael Phelps officially in retirement, it's time for a new generation of Phelps swimmers! Boomer hit the pool with his dad's old swim coach, Coach Bowman. The little fish-in-the-making looked adorable in the poolside photo captioned, "Got to come hang out at the pool with grandpa @coach_bowman !! We have our matching hats on to protect us from the sun." <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer was twinning with dad <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michael-phelps/"><strong>Michael Phelps</strong></a> in matching grey ensembles for his flight from Rio back to the United States. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Boomer was riding in style around the streets of Rio during the 2016 Olympics. Michael Phelps' son looked extra cool decked out in patriotic colors and summer shades. <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Go team USA! Boomer was cheer-ready in his American-colored ensemble and matching headband. The caption attached to the spirit-filled photo read: "Mom these head bands are sweet!!! #headbandgamestrong." <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer was snug as a bug wedged between two of his favorite ladies, mom Nicole Johnson and grandma Phelps in Rio. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Amidst the excitement in Rio, Boomer caught some Z's, sleeping peacefully while his dad competed. The adorable photo included the hashtag, "#babyneedhissleep." <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson's baby boy Boomer is his daddy's number one fan! The three-month-old accompanied his parents to Rio to cheer on Michael, the most decorated Olympian of all time. Boomer has been proudly sporting his stars and stripes for Team USA. "Way to go daddy!!!!" this sweet photo was captioned, with the funny hashtag "#pantsonfleek." <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerphelps
Before flying to Rio to meet his father, adorable baby Boomer rallied Team USA fans with a post that read: "I'm ready for this summer!! Are you?!?" <br>Photo: Instagram/@boomerphelps
Within the first four days of the Olympics, Boomer's dad scooped up three gold medals – men's 4x200m freestyle relay, men's 200m butterfly and men's 4x100m freestyle relay. With Michael retiring after the 2016 games it appears the little Phelps is already set to follow in his father's footsteps. His latest photo read: "I'm ready to go after my daddy re retires." <br>Photo: Instagram/@boomerphelps
"Time to wake up!!! Daddy is racing soon!!!" <br>Boomer and his doting mom Nicole, who got engaged to Michael last year, have been cheering on the swimmer poolside at his events. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerphelps
So proud! Boomer and his beauty pageant mom are always in the stands ready to cheer on Michael. <br>Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Even when the mother-son duo aren't by the Olympic swimmer's side, they keep in touch with the gold medallist through FaceTime. <br>"Thanks for sharing your gold medal with me dad!!! I love you and can't wait tip I get to see you," the snap was captioned. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerphelps
Ever the enthusiastic supporter, Boomer is one happy little baby. <br>"I'm ready to see some more fast swimming!! Go get em daddy!!! Go get em USA!!!" </br><br>Photo: Instagram/@boomerphelps
Little Boomer could hardly keep his eyes open as his dad took on Ryan Lochte in the men's 200-meter individual medley. <br>Photo: Getty Images<br><br>For more on celebrity babies follow Hello! US on <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/hellomagus/celebrity-babies-kids/">Pinterest</a>
