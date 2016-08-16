Candice Swanepoel has safari-themed baby shower, reveals her baby's name

Candice Swanepoelcelebrated her baby boy with a safari-themed baby shower. The 27-year-old mommy-to-be took to Instagram to share a pic of the blue-themed celebration that was held in Brazil.

"Baby Shower Safari," the Victoria's Secret model captioned the photo of her dessert table, which featured a baby blue two-tiered cake with little lions, giraffes, tigers, elephants and rhino cupcakes and cake pops with each of the mentioned baby animals.

Candice had a safari-themed baby shower Photo: Instagram/@mparaiso_

CELEBRITY MOMS SHOW OFF THEIR BABY BUMPS ON INSTAGRAM

One of the more eye-catching decorations was the banner that sat behind the table that read "Anacã," which will be the the name of her baby, who is due sometime in the fall. In another photo, posted on party designer Mariana Paraiso's Instagram, the South African beauty is seen standing in front of the festive table and cradling her baby bump in an all white dress in between a stuffed giraffe and lion.

Candice revealed the name of her baby boy at her shower Photo: Instagram/@doceideiafestas

Candice reveals the gender of her baby

Candice and her fiancé, and fellow model, Hermann Nicoli's baby news was confirmed in March, around the same time that her BFF and fellow Victoria's Secret model, Behati Prinsloo confirmed that she was expecting a baby with husband Adam Levine.

Candice couldn't get enough of sharing her joy on Instagram. The model shared a silly picture of her head peeking over her growing bump, next to the baby chick emoji and the surprised face emoji the day before the shower.

Candice has documented her pregnancy on Instagram Instagram/@angelcandices

Since the news broke of the supermodel's new bundle, she has taken to her Instagram to document her pregnancy in a series of gorgeous photos. Last month, the supermodel shared a photo of her bump with the caption, "Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished."

Candice isn't the only one excited about the arrival of her little man. Fellow Victoria's Secret Angels, Martha Hunt and Taylor Hill are overjoyed at the news that two of their fellow angels are expecting. “We’re excited to see the baby angels' faces," Martha told HELLO!. Taylor added, "she can't wait," saying Candice and Behati are "already so adorable and so cute."