Khloe Kardashian opens up about her cancer scare

Khloe Kardashian is using her own health scare with skin cancer to encourage others to get themselves checked out “frequently.” The reality star took to her website and app on Tuesday, August 16 to reveal her frightening health news.

“There was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer. I had 8 inches of skin removed,” she wrote in the post. “It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven't been that bad.”

While Khloe hasn’t had a problem “in years,” she noted that she has gone through the process more than once. “A couple years ago, I noticed one growing under my breast. I immediately looked it up online and found out that if a mole is growing and changing shape, you should go to the doctor – so I did," she said. "They took the whole thing out and they biopsied it. Thankfully, it was benign. I've gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous."

The 32-year-old added, "Now that I've gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body and moles."

In her post, the TV star also shared a chart to help fans identify irregular moles. "I'm writing this post with the hope that my story can get some of you in to see your doctor if you notice something wrong with your skin," she said.

Khloe continued, “[I] wanted to share my experience with you so that if you notice something doesn't look right, you will take action and take care of your health!"