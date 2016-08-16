Liv Tyler's post-baby body advice is something we should all follow

Liv Tyler says there is no pressure when it comes to dropping the post-baby weight. In fact, the 39-year-old actress agrees that no woman is the same and dropping the post-baby lbs isn't the easiest for everyone. “Everyone is different. Everyone’s body is different, everyone’s birth experience is different," the new mommy told People magazine.

She continued: “Some people’s body type is that they totally look normal right after [birth], and [for] others, it takes many months. But I think it’s best to focus on your health and the health of your baby and bonding.”

Liv gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Lula Photo: Instagram/@misslivalittle

Liv, who gave birth to her third child in July, a daughter named Lula Rose, offers one piece of advice to new mothers. "Just be kind to yourself." The birth of her new baby girl with fiance David Gardner isn't Liv's first time at the mommy rodeo. The Leftovers star and David share 11-year-old Milo, her son from a previous relationship, David's nine-year-old son Gray, and 18-month-old Sailor. When it comes to being hands on, Liv is that mom. So much so, she finds it hard to take care of herself every once in a while.

Liv says that women shouldn't feel pressure when it comes to dropping post-baby weight Photo: GC Images

“It’s the basic things like being able to go take a long bath and do a face mask or brush your teeth," she shared. "In the early days, it’s so tricky to balance your time between taking care of your child and taking care of yourself so if you can have a little bit of help, it’s so nice."

Steven Tyler's daughter showed off her chic maternity style during her entire pregnancy in classic dresses, coats and pants, but since the birth of her daughter, the Lord of the Rings star has another go-to fashion staple, "lots of pajamas." Liv adds that her favorites are “beautiful cotton or silk pajamas — loose things where you can’t see my belly too much because it’s that transitional period [where] I don’t think people can tell if you’re pregnant or you’re just chubby.”

 ohhhhh little Lula!!!!! @davidgardner A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 21, 2016 at 7:10am PDT

The actress has been seen showing off the pajamas, as well as her new little girl on social media. After Lula's birth, Liv posted a photo cradling her little girl, with the caption "ohhhhh little Lula."