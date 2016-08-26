Sarah Jessica Parker's new fragrance is inspired by 'Cognac, leather and body odor'

Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t thinking of roses or lilies when it came to developing her third fragrance, STASH by SJP Beauty. Instead, the 51-year-old’s newest edgy scent was inspired by men’s body odor (yup, it’s true!).

“It’s old and sexy, like a sweater from a guy who was on the Eurorail too long or something,” the actress told The Coveteur. “I knew that I wanted a teeny bit of cognac, a teeny bit of leather, a teeny bit of body odor.”

The idea came after the release of her successful scent Lovely, though she noted, “no one was ready for it.” She shared, “They were like, ‘genderless doesn’t work, there’s nothing like that on the market’—and then I watched it happen. So I started working on [Stash] with the people that I worked on with Lovely and they sorted it out.”

“I really wanted it to smell personal, that it could be adaptable, which is a very hard thing for fragrance. Fragrance tends to be super surface-y and it can wear you… and then someone hugs you and then you smell like them,” the Sex and the City star continued. “Now that I have enough of this, and not just samples, it’s all I’ve been wearing, I kid you not.”

And the Divorce actress does not apply her fragrance in small doses. “I just put so much of it on—it’s gross,” Sarah said. “I’m sure it offends some people. I literally put it everywhere. Everything gets it—my parka, my hat, clothes.”

While the mom-of-three likes to overload the scent, she isn’t one for overdressing on a daily basis. “I’m almost always wearing jeans and a gray sweatshirt," she revealed. "That is very much my uniform and the more I’ve committed to it and the more I feel comfortable, the more liberated I feel by that.”

“I spend so much time and so many hours of my life dressing up, which I love—I still love being fitted for a really special dress, and I still love an occasion or a red carpet that’s meaningful to me or a friend,” Sarah added. “I’m not jaded about that or cynical at all. But what I wear every single day and to work and what I’ll wear tonight to my husband’s birthday party is exactly this.”

