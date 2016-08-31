Swizz Beatz defends wife Alicia Keys for her decision to go makeup-free

Swizz Beatz is defending his wife’s decision to go makeup-free. The record producer came to Alicia Keys defense on Tuesday posting a message to those who criticized the mother of his children for attending the MTV Video Music Awards sans makeup.

“This is deep. Somebody sitting home mad because somebody didn’t wear makeup on their face. Not your face, but they didn’t put makeup on their face because they just didn’t feel like wearing makeup,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “But you mad because that person didn’t put on makeup to please you? Type of s--t is this? ’Cause you can do whatever you wanna do. She didn’t tell y’all don’t wear no makeup.”

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

He continued, “She just said that she’s not vibin’ with the makeup all the way 100 percent like that. That’s kinda her thing that she wanna do.” Attached to the post, the 37-year-old wrote, "Think about it -- this is deep #naturallove I'm not mad I'm just saying:)."

Earlier in the week, Alicia addressed criticism following Sunday's award show. Taking to her Twitter account, the mom-of-two posted a makeup-less selfie writing, “Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup. Do you!”

Photo: Twitter/@aliciakeys

Back in May, the Girl on Fire singer penned an essay for the Lenny Letter titled "Time to Uncover." In the piece, the 35-year-old embraced the #nomakeup movement and explained her reasoning behind it. She wrote, "Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn't put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it??? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me."

Alicia confessed, ”I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."