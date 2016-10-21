Shania Twain's realistic approach to maintaining her red carpet figure

Shania Twain returned to the red carpet after two years on Wednesday night attending the CMT Artists of the Year Awards – looking better than ever! The country star turned heads at the Nashville event wearing a sultry figure-hugging jumpsuit by La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight her secrets to maintaining her svelte figure, the 51-year-old confessed, “I just have to fight eating a lot of my favorite foods like french fries and any carbohydrates, which is a real drag.”

Photo: Eugene Powers Photography Zuma Press/PA Images

Shania added, "I have to just try to dominate my diet with more proteins. I love vegetables anyways, so that's OK, but it's just really hard keeping the carbs down, but that's what I do! That's my discipline -- keeping the carbs down."

Though like everyone else, she also has a guilty pleasure snack for cheat days. "My favorite junk food is dill pickle chips. It's a Canadian thing!" Shania admitted. "I love a lot of cheat things but I try to balance it out and reward myself when I know I've done really well. Like, after tonight, I'm gonna pig out on something really bad!"

Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, the Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer also stays active. "I play a lot of tennis. I love horses so I'm riding all the time," she said. "I like just staying active."

Photo: Instagram/@shaniatwain

Shania took home the Artist of a Lifetime trophy at the October 19 event – though she admitted that she was surprised to have been chosen for the award. "I didn't expect something like this so early in my life. I guess if I could say it that way, I have lived a lot so much already in my life,” the singer confessed.

"I've had such a long career already, but when I look at all the years left, and all there is still left to achieve, I guess I just thought, 'Wow!'" Shania added. "I was overwhelmed I guess I could say. It was very emotional."