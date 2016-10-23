The best Halloween nail art ideas you'll want to copy

For a cool look, @lifeisnails used Azature polish in 'Faint White', 'Midnight' and 'Light Grey Diamond' to create her ghost and graveyard designs. Photo: Instagram
Instagrammer @banicured_ used Wet n Wild's 'Yo Soy', INM Nails' 'Red Rover' and Sinful Colors' 'Black on Black' shades to create her dramatic blood gradient nails. Photo: Instagram
China Glaze polishes in 'Ghostess With The Mostess' and 'Drink Up Witches' were the perfect brew for @twi_star's glow in the dark nails. Photo: Instagram
@_nailsbyjacky captured the spirit of Halloween with these cute pumpkin designs. Photo: Instagram
Jack o' lanterns and gems – @iglamnails used matte gel polish to create a more dramatic nail look with acrylic extensions to get the perfect halloween claw. Photo: Instagram
For a more girly look, @shannonsuburbannailsalon went pretty in pink with glitter – with some scary spiders for Halloween flair. Photo: Instagram
Can't decide on your favorite theme? Be like @sohotrightnail, who went for a different Halloween-inspired detail on each nail. Photo: Instagram
From baby ghosts to polka dots, the colorful look by @sparklinglv is perfect for younger manicure fans, too. Photo: Instagram
Instagrammer @sparklinglv slays again with these feminine nails, adorned with black cats and witches – and a bit of sparkle. Photo: Instagram
You'll get some eewwws and ahhhs if you copy this look by @nailsbyandri_ – the perfect balance of glam and horror. Photo: Instagram
