The best celebrity and royal beauty looks of the week

<B>Kate Middleton</B> had natural-looking rosy cheeks and lips for her outing to the Nelson Trust Women's Centre in Gloucestershire, England. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Carrie Underwood</b> was all Hollywood glamour with sleek brows and dramatic eyes for the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
With honey-hued highlights, <b>Queen Rania of Jordan</B> wore her hair in soft waves the International Rescue Committee 2016 Rescue Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for IRC
<B>Claire Foy</B>, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series <I>The Crown</I> was looking quite regal herself with an upswept hairstyle and ladylike mauve lips to match her dress at the series' premiere in London. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
<b>Jennifer Garner</B> looked like a true girl next door with loose curls and glossy lips at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Her bangs softly framing her face, <b>Gabrielle Union</B> rocked flawless skin with natural lips for the premiere of Universal's <i>Almost Christmas</I> in Westwood, California. Photo: Barry King/Getty Images
<I>Downton Abbey</I> star <b>Joanne Froggatt</B> went for understated glam – smokey eyes, bronzed skin and goddess-like braided updo – for the UK Premiere of <I>A Street Cat Named Bob</I> in aid of Action On Addiction in London. Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage
<b>Jamie Chung</B> sported the season's red lip to perfection at the premiere of <I>Bleed For This</I> at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter <b>Kacey Musgraves</B> went bold at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, with on-trend wine-colored lips and dramatic eyelashes. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage
At the premiere of <I>Bleed for This</I> in Beverly Hills, <b>Dania Ramirez</B> went for full-on feminine with both her gown and her barely there makeup – a lovely glow with just a hint of pink. Photo:
