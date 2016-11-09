Take a look at these celebrity males who have embraced the mustache

These men prove that they can be both clean-shaven and scruffy! In honor of #Movember, which helps get the word out about some of the biggest health issues faced by men by growing mustaches for the month of November, here is a look back at some of Hollywood's hottest leading men and their short-lived days with the 'stache. Photo: Getty Images/PA Images
<b>James Franco, 2016</b> Photo: Reynaud Julien ABACA/PA Images
<b>Brad Pitt, 2014</b> Photo: David Jensen EMPICS Entertainment
<b>Joe Jonas, 2013</b> Photo: Baxter ABACA USA/PA Images
<b>Tom Hanks, 2013</b> Photo: Dennis Van Tine ABACA USA/PA Images
<b>Will Ferrell, 2012</b> Photo: Graylock ABACA USA/PA Images
<b>Daniel Craig, 2009</b> Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
<b>Robert Downey Jr., 2008</b> Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<b>Orlando Bloom, 2007</i> Photo: Jon Furniss/WireImage
<b>Ryan Gosling, 2006</b> Photo: Gregorio Binuya ABACA USA/PA Images
<b>Nicolas Cage, 2005</b> Photo: Nicolas Khayat ABACA USA/PA Images
<b>Pierce Brosnan, 2004</b> Photo: ABACA ABACA PRESS ABACA USA/PA Images
<b>Ashton Kutcher, 2004</b> Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved