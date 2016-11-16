Copy Ashley Graham's makeup from the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo channeled one of Hollywood's most iconic beauties for Ashley Graham's look for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday. The history making supermodel, who was honored for her body positivity movement, showed off her figure in a beaded jumpsuit by Galia Lahav. Her look was completed by Vincent, who used EX 1 and Lipstick Queen products, to achieve her beauty look inspired by Audrey Hepburn in Funny Faces.

The Sports Illustrated model, who also had the honor of unveiling her life-like Barbie on Monday, put her glam on display when she encouraged the audience to break the mold with her inspiring speech during the ceremony. "This is for the girl who got into a bikini for the first time this year... For the girl who said, 'No, I’m not going to lose weight for you, boyfriend," she said. "I let my body hold me back for so long. Don’t let your body hold you back."

You don't have to be a supermodel to achieve Ashely's old Hollywood glam. Read below to find out how to recreate the elegant look in four simple steps.

Ashley's look was done by celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Skin: "To give Ashely's skin a flawless look, I used EX1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation in shade 4.0 and the Delete Concealer in D100 to perfect her completion. I then used the EX1 blushers in Pretty in Peach and Natural Flush combined."

Ashley's look can be done in four simple steps Photo: Instagram/@makeupvincent

Eyes: "I applied the EX1 blusher in Jet Set Glow to her eyelids. To make her eyes really pop, I curled her lashes and then applied a generous coat of mascara and a set of corner lashes."

Lips: "I then finished her lips off with Lipstick Queen Cupid's Bow lipstick pencil in Nymph."

Love Ashley's look so much and want to get these tips in person? The 28-year-old has teamed up with eBay to raise money for The Girl Project by auctioning off an exclusive workout with her followed by a styling and photoshoot session.