Celebrity and royal beauty winners of the week

Princess Charlene's red lips matched the roses adorned on her hat for the National Day of Monaco celebrations. Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Ariana Grande rocked her signature sleek pony and on-trend berry lips at the American Music Awards in L.A. on November 20. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Making her comeback to the public eye, Selena Gomez looked fresh and pretty with nude makeup for the 2016 American Music Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
Actress Freida Pinto sported a dark lip for the Prada Presents <I>Past Forward</I> by David O. Russell premiere in Los Angeles on November 15. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Actress Rebecca Romijn was glowing at the 2016 American Music Awards with her dewy skin and glossy lips. Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage
With strong brows and full waves in her hair, model Gigi Hadid looked like a true 1980's diva as she took to the carpet of the AMAs prior to her hosting duty. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Actress Bella Thorne didn't go unnoticed at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, trying out this bold look: green ombré hair, complete with sparkles and a nose ring on the red carpet. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Actress Alexis Bledel's dark lashes helped make her striking baby blues pop at the premiere of <I>Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life</I> at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld channeled mermaid vibes with her tousled waves and sequined teal dress at the 2016 American Music Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Model Joan Smalls opted for a warm, natural look and loose locks for the 2016 American Music Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved